Where to live … and where to die in Sudbury

Maison McCulloch Hospice executive director Julie Aube wants me to be upfront and not to beat about the bush. “We all die. 100 per cent of us,” she reminds me. Not dramatic, just factual and accepting.

“We need to transform our feelings about dying ... we continue to be a death-defying society complimented by a health care system that is very curative treatment focused,” she adds.

We progress towards death from the time of our conception. Death can be sudden, prolonged painful, or simple. We asked Aube about the work she and the staff at Maison McCulloch Hospice do.

What is a hospice?

We use the word "hospice" as a noun to describe a residence where people can receive end-of-life care. We also use this word as an adjective “hospice care” to describe the type of care one receives at end of life; care that focuses on managing the symptoms of the whole person - physical, spiritual and emotional symptoms - to maximize their comfort and quality of life in their last days.

People come to hospice to receive hospice care when they have made the decision not to pursue curative treatment for illness or progression of end-of-life.

How long has Sudbury had a hospice?

In December of 1996, Maison La Paix (MLP) was opened in Sudbury as a four-bed residence for people living with HIV/AIDS. Ministry funding was made available to MLP in 1998 under the Homemakers and Nurses' Services Act.

In 2005, the Ministry of Health authorized that MLP open up their beds to a wider range of patients to alleviate bed capacity pressures in local hospitals. As a result, a referral protocol was developed between MLP, the hospital Palliative Care Unit and Home and Community Care to transfer palliative care patients from hospital to MLP.

As the provincial palliative care framework was in development, Maison La Paix underwent its first transformation into a 10-bed hospice site known as Maison Vale Hospice in a new location on South Bay Road and further expanded into what is now known as Maison McCulloch Hospice - a 20-bed residential hospice site offering six hospice care programs to the community.

Maison McCulloch Hospice is currently the largest single-site hospice operation in Ontario.

What did we do before?

There were not many options. Home and Community Care maintained specialized palliative care case managers who did their best to make people comfortable in their homes. Others ended up in hospital where they spent their last days.

Warmhearts operated in the city as of 1989 - a group of specially trained volunteers who are at the bedside or providing companionship for people in their last year of life. Today, that visiting hospice service continues through the hospice's programs.

You’ve had a recent major expansion. Tell us about it.

In April of 2021, the Sudbury Hospice completed the construction to expand to a 20-bed residential facility. Specifically, the hospice beds are designated as follows:

- 13 end-of-life beds.

- One pediatric end-of-life bed.

- Six short-stay beds.

The hospice now can provide temporary residential care - for up to 30 days - to people in their last year of life.

There are three primary reasons to access a short-stay bed at hospice:

- Caregiver education. Let nurses, PSWs and physicians teach you the medication administration and personal care techniques you need to know to be able to take care of your loved one at home.

- Caregiver relief. The hospice team will care for your loved one temporarily, giving the primary caregiver time for self-care and rest.

- Unstable pain/symptom management. Symptoms may become difficult to manage as the journey progresses. The hospice team can try new interventions and monitor to provide maximum comfort when discharged back home.

Who comes through your doors and why?

People come through our doors every day for so many different reasons. We have volunteer shifts daily in the kitchen, garden areas, hospitality and bedside support. It takes more than 100 dedicated volunteers to support our residential and visiting hospice operations.

We have people coming in from the community for grief support; one-on-one grief support sessions or for grief education programs. We have clinical staff from other agencies coming in for placements and/or palliative care.

Our main level space was designed with the following two groups in mind: We have the family and friends of our residents coming in to spend quality time with their loved ones in a supportive, home-like environment.

We also have people moving into our residential rooms to spend either their last days - or a shorter period - in the care of our team members and in the presence of their loved ones.

What makes hospice the “ideal” place to die?

Hospice care includes care of the family and loved ones just as much as for the person who is dying. At the hospice, we understand how the well-being of a resident is connected to the well-being of the ones they hold close.

We make every effort to welcome, involve and educate loved ones in order to ease the emotional burden for all involved in the dying process. We are also experts in pain and symptom management - physical symptoms surely, but also the emotional symptoms that people experience in the process.

Do people know about hospice?

People who have experienced our services know. But most will not seek to know about hospice services until they absolutely have to... and learning about our services in a crisis situation is sometimes not the best introduction.

Most people do not like to think about death or the care they may need in their last year of life. Instead, many chose to focus on available curative treatments and their chances of success rather than contemplate the alternative. This death-adverse approach can sometimes rob people of quality time with their loved ones before the end. What I mean is, people will spend all of their energy, time and quality of living trying curative treatments and little to no time having difficult conversations and/or just spending time with their loved ones.

In these cases, death can sometimes come as a surprise and there is a lot of unsettled business and feelings to process afterward. Here at hospice, we often say "it is not the number of days you have left in life, but adding life to the number of remaining days that matters most."

How long do most residents stay?

Our average length of stay fluctuates around 21 days. This is a sector norm and a desirable amount of time to be able to benefit from all of the supports that a hospice can offer.

What is your catchment area?

We are mandated to serve the Sudbury and districts; however, we admit anyone who wishes to call Sudbury home in their last days. We sometimes take people from many kilometres away due to family that reside in the area.

Tell us about the staff

Wonderful is definitely an understatement when we talk of our staff and volunteers. These people have a calling - an innate ability to be compassionate and patient - that is just part of them. They have a special understanding of what it is to be vulnerable. They shift between being caregivers, emotional support persons and teachers as this situation warrants.

I am truly in awe of - and inspired by - the people I get to work with every day. Hospice care is such an amazing service - it is our wish that 100 per cent of people who die in our community get to experience hospice care.

