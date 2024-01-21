Here’s where Taylor Swift got the varsity jacket she wore to the Chiefs-Bills game

Taylor Swift braved the Western New York cold Sunday in a varsity jacket of Italian boucle wool created by a Los Angeles singer/artist, once again supporting the work of women creators, and showing NFL fans that dressing warmly can be done with style.

The jacket, described by the manufacturer as a “dynamic living collage,” sprang from a collaboration last year between Swedish clothing retailer Gant and visual artist Kilo Kish.

The $1,800 jacket is unavailable on Gant’s website. All proceeds go to the Watts Labor Community Action Committee charitable organization, the company said.

“We invited three extraordinary artists from New York, London and Paris to reimagine the varsity jacket for our Blank Canvas Project, transforming the quintessential symbol of American Sportswear into wearable works of art,” the company wrote on Instagram, where it posted videos of the artists creating the jackets.

“With their unique talents and artistic visions, they showcase bold patchwork, intricate embroidery and striking paintwork.”

Swift’s jacket was designed by Kish, “an interdisciplinary artist and performer based in LA,” the company said.

“Showcasing her eclectic sense of style, Kish has worked with various mediums — patches, airbrushing, painting, embroidery, and heat press to create a dynamic living collage.”

The cream-colored jacket has two large red stars on the front. A red-and-white patch on the right sleeve has flowers and leaves and a postcard saying: “Greetings from Somewhere, USA.” The same words — “Somewhere USA” — are embroidered on the back.

“The inspiration behind my design was Ivy League culture,” Kish describes in an Instagram video.

In a YouTube video, she says she grew up in Florida, where prep culture “was a huge thing.”

With her latest album, “American Gurl,” Kish said she’s been “dissecting the American dream and Americana, and I feel like Ivy League culture is such a big part of what that is. And so it’s been nice to explore that through a jacket.”

She experimented with various processes in designing the jacket — heat press, airbrushing, drawing, painting, sewing, setting rhinestones. “That led me to what I wanted to actually do with the jacket, which was patches and trims,” she says in the video.

“When people see the jacket I want them to feel the playfulness and I want them to feel like it’s personalized and almost homemade looking.”

Every cold-weather game of late has been a Taylor Swift outerwear fashion show.

She inspired thousands of Google searches for “red coat” and “red teddy” after she wore a long, red teddy coat to watch the Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in chilly Wisconsin.

Last weekend when the Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in subzero Kansas City, she launched NFL wife Kristin Juszczyk into the fashion stratosphere when she wore a custom coat with Kelce’s No. 87, created by the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Brittany Mahomes also wore a red custom coat by Juszczyk, sporting her husband’s No. 15 on it.

At the Chiefs’ New Year’s Eve game, she wore a varsity jacket embroidered with “Tay-Tay,” the nickname used by Swifties and Kelce.