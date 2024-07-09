Where to watch Canada vs. Argentina's Copa América semifinal: Streaming, TV channels, start time and more

It's expected millions will tune in across the country to see Team Canada try to make history against Lionel Messi and Co.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Canada's Moïse Bombito watch the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Canada’s historic run at the 2024 Copa América continues tonight, with a semifinal match against Argentina. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, Team Canada will be taking on the tournament’s heavy favourites, led by Lionel Messi.

For Canada, the 2024 tourney marks the first time that they’ve even advanced to the knockout stage, making Tuesday another historic opportunity for this young and talented squad. Both teams got through in the quarterfinals in true nail-bitter fashion with penalty shootouts, as Canada beat Venezuela and Argentina beat Ecuador.

This won’t be the first time Canada and Argentina will meet this tournament. They started off in the same group stage, with Argentina securing a 2-0 win in their opener. However, much of the conversation after the match surrounded racist remarks that Canadian defender Moïse Bombito received, after a tackle on Messi created outrage among Argentinian fans. The comments have since been condemned by Canada and CONCACAF.

Amid all the anticipation for this match, it’s expected that millions of Canadians will tune in. Luckily for us, there are a couple options to make sure you don’t miss all tonight's action.

How to watch Canada vs. Argentina

Date: July 9, 2024

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Streaming: TSN, CTV

TV channel: TSN 1, 3 or 4, and CTV2

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Getty Images Copa América Watch Copa América on TSN. Plans start at $19.99/month. $20 at TSN

When and what time does the match start

The match will start at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 9. Networks will start airing pregame shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

What channel is the game on in Canada

If you have a cable package, such as through Bell or Rogers, you’ll have access to the game. Just look for TSN 1, 3, or 4 and CTV2 as part of your cable package.

How to stream Canada vs. Argentina

You can use your TV provider login on CTV and TSN websites to watch the game online. Digital services like Rogers Ignite TV and Bell Fibe are also options to access TSN and CTV.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN’s digital streaming service for $19.99/month, which will give you access to the TV channels to stream the game.

Getty Images Copa América Watch Copa América on TSN. Plans start at $19.99/month. $20 at TSN

How can I watch the Copa América semifinal on my phone or mobile device?

CTV and TSN, as well as digital watch services like Rogers Ignite TV and Bell Fibe, are available through apps that you can download for most devices, such as your phone.

Who is left in the Copa América?

Argentina

Canada

Colombia

Uruguay

Semifinals: July 9-10, 2024

Third Place: July 13, 2024

Final: July 14, 2024