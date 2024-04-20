Whoa! Joey Lawrence Is 48: 18 Photos That Will Take You Back to His '90s Heartthrob Heyday

Beloved 'Blossom' star Joey Lawrence really was the epitome of '90s cool: see some of his best throwback photos

Touchstone Pictures/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Joey Lawrence in 1992 and 2021

With more than 40 years in the entertainment business, Joey Lawrence has done it all. The veteran actor has lent his talents to all corners of the entertainment industry: TV, film, music, Broadway ... you name it, he's done it.

Today, the multi-hyphenate is still keeping fans entertained, hosting the podcast Brotherly Love alongside his brothers Matthew and Andrew. At 48, the famed actor is also a father to three daughters: Charleston, 17 and Liberty, 13, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, as well as 1-year-old Dylan Rose, whom he shares with his current wife, Samantha Cope.

In commemorating his 48th birthday on April 20, here's a look at Joey Lawrence's best throwback photos from his '90s heartthrob heyday.

Young at Heart

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence and Mayim Bialik in 1992

Joey Lawrence rose to prominence playing a namesake character on the NBC hit show, Blossom. Helmed by a 15-year-old Mayim Bialik, it was on that show where Lawrence coined his catchphrase, "Whoa!" which he'd be known for years to come.

Above, the baby-faced teens are pictured at the 29th Annual Publicists Guild of America Awards in 1992.

Costars and Friends

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Mayim Bialik and Joey Lawrence in 1991

Clearly fond of each other, the two costars wore matching ensembles while attending the 17th Annual People's Choice Awards the year prior.

In His 'Blossom' Era

Touchstone Pictures/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Joey Lawrence in 1992

Fully in his loverboy era, Joey Lawrence showed off his Colgate smile during a season 3 photo shoot for Blossom.

Friends in High Places

Barry King/WireImage Joey Lawrence and Cyndi Lauper in 1991

Joey Lawrence and singer Cyndi Lauper made quite the dashing pair as they stepped onto the 1991 American Music Awards red carpet in coordinating pinstripe suits.

Dapper for a Cause

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence and Keri Russell in 1994

Joey Lawrence and fellow child star Keri Russell showed off their blond locks and black ensembles while attending the 11th Carousel of Hope Ball to Benefit the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes in the fall of 1994

The Cool Kids Club

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence and Jenna Von Oy in 1992

Joey Lawrence and his Blossom castmate Jenna Von Oy were the picture of perfection backstage at the 1992 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.

On the Press Circuit

Jeff Zawitowski/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Joey Lawrence and Jay Leno in 1992

Tonight Show host Jay Leno and Joey Lawrence turned their attention to something off camera as the actor visited the late-night talk show in 1992.

Brand Reppin'

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence in 1992

You know you've made it when you have your own merch. The actor donned a "Whoa!" baseball cap while at the Hollywood All-Stars Baseball Game at Dodgers Stadium in 1992.

Picture Perfect

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Joey Lawrence in 1992

Clearly, Joey Lawrence was getting his workouts in as he showed off his chiseled arms while posing with a basketball during the MTV Rock n' Jock Basketball tournament in 1992.

Passionate Performer

Michael Ferguson/Shutterstock Joey Lawrence in 1993

In addition to his acting chops, Joey Lawrence also dabbled in the music space, releasing two albums: Joey Lawrence in 1993 and Soulmates in 1997.

Bringing Down the House

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Joey Lawrence in 1993

Fully embracing his heartthrob era with an open shirt and killer dance moves, Joey Lawrence performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party, ushering in the year 1994.

Abs Out

Snap/Shutterstock Joey Lawrence in 1993

The open shirt was clearly a beloved look, as he was pictured showing off his toned midriff and defined biceps on the set of a 1993 film.

Young Love

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence and Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1996

The Brotherly Love actor walked the 1996 American Music Awards red carpet with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he briefly dated that year. Years later, the pair would share acting credits in 2005's Confessions of a Sociopathic Social Climber.

Joey, the Fashion Guy

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence in 1992

Giving peak '90s fashion with an oversized varsity jacket, distressed denim and flannel around the waist, Joey Lawrence smiled from the top of a staircase during the NBC summer press tour.

A 'Little' Reunion

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence and Soleil Moon Frye in 1990

Joey Lawrence and Punky Brewster lead, Soleil Moon Frye, shared a moment while at the Starlight Foundation Gala in 1990. Years prior, the pair had starred in the TV movie Little Shorts together.

Theater Kids

Ted Dayton/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Joey Lawrence and Katherine Heigl in 1994

A young Joey Lawrence made a funny face while posing with Katherine Heigl, who was clearly amused by the goofiness, at an event in L.A.

Dapper Dude

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence in 1992

The '90s icon knew how to clean up nice. Above, Joey Lawrence attends the 1995 St. Jude Children's Hospital Gala in a crisp tuxedo.

Playing Big Brother

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Joey Lawrence with brothers Andrew and Matthew in the 1990s

Aside from being a famed entertainer, Joey is also a big brother to fellow actors Matthew, 44, and Andrew, 36. The trio has come a long way since their child star days, but in a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Joey & Melissa actor revealed he still gives relationship advice to Matt, who gladly takes heed.

"He accepts [my advice],” the actor told PEOPLE of his younger brother, who is dating TLC's Chilli. "Look, I've made my fair share of mistakes. Romance is a tricky thing, you know.”

“Matt's in a very good spot and very happy,” added Joey. “That's all I would hope you know for them.”

