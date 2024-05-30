Why are so few women playing professional esports? - Tech & Science Daily podcast



There’s a growing push to get more women into professional esports, as figures show that only 5% of women go on to make it to a professional level.

The likes of EE and Guild College’s gaming academy in London are trying to do more to encourage and support women to get into elite gaming, with training programmes and courses.

Vicky Jessop, the Standard’s resident gaming expert, has been talking with women gamers about why so few are playing professionally.

She tells Tech & Science Daily about the barriers that exist for women in gaming, and explains when she hopes men and women gamers will be more proportionately represented in esports.

A palaeontologist from the Natural History Museum has helped to identify a new species of Dinosaur found in Zimbabwe.

Professor Paul Barrett discovered the fossil, a dinosaur leg, sticking out of the ground along the shoreline in northern Zimbabwe back in 2018.

Now, working with an international team of scientists he’s revealed the dino is a new species of sauropodomorph, a group of two-legged, long-necked dinosaurs that were widespread during the Late Triassic.

A new study has shown how AI could be used to detect peoples’ risk of heart failure.

The technology was used by researchers at the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine to scan images of the heart to identify patients with heart failure, using electronic health records and echocardiography heart scans.

AI deep learning was then used to identify anomalies that could increase a patient’s risk, and the researchers said this can allow us to streamline the identification of patients with heart failure at scale.

A study by the Alan Turing Institute has found that 94% of the people it surveyed said they had seen misinformation online.

72% of those asked said they were comfortable with social media platforms using their own methods to stop the spread of misinformation, but very few knew how they could personally counter such content.

The institute said it’s ‘crucial’ that online platforms provide their users with effective and accessible ways to report misinformation when they see it.

Also in this episode:

Scientists develop an antibiotic that spares healthy gut bacteria, Shetland spaceport counting down to first launch after official opening, and Ilya Leach from Kew Gardens explains the tiny fern with an unusual Guinness World Record.

