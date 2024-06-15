Why Kings star Domantas Sabonis is changing his jersey number and why he needed permission

Kings center Domantas Sabonis will wear a new number next season, but he had to seek special permission to make the change.

The Kings announced that the children of franchise legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Davies have given Sabonis their blessing to wear their father’s retired No. 11 jersey. Sabonis, who wore No. 10 over the past two seasons with the Kings, will wear No. 11 in honor of his own father in 2024-25.

“The number 11 holds a special place in mine and my family’s lives, having worn it throughout my career in honor of my father,” Sabonis said in a news release. “I’m incredibly thankful to the Davies family for sharing number 11 with me and I look forward to building on the legacy of all those who wore it before me.”

Sabonis’ father, Arvydas Sabonis, is also a Hall of Fame player who starred internationally and in the NBA. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kings general manager Monte McNair also thanked the Davies family.

“Bob Davies is a franchise legend, and we deeply appreciate his family for their partnership,” said Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “This is an exciting next chapter for Domas and his family, and we look forward to seeing number 11 out on the court next season.”

Davies, a four-time All-Star, spent 10 seasons with the Rochester Royals from 1945-55. He helped the Royals win the only championship in franchise history when he made two free throws in the final 40 seconds to beat the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the 1951 NBA Finals.

“My siblings and I are so proud of our father and everything he accomplished throughout his legendary NBA career,” said Camy Davies Keck, Davies’ daughter. “He was a great influence on our family as well as many young aspiring athletes. He was definitely a man of true character. Given the Sabonis family’s special connection to number 11, we thought it was fitting to share our dad’s number with Domantas and wish him much success. We are thankful to the Kings organization and fans for their continued support.”