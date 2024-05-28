Is Natwest down? Tech issue sees thousands lose banking access

Natwest customers reported a number of issues trying to access their mobile and online banking accounts this morning.

Several UK users took to social media, sharing messages that confirm their online accounts aren’t accessible.

Based on social media, the outage appears to have impacted a large number of Natwest customers across the country.

At the time of writing, Natwest has claimed on X that their banking app should now be working as normal.

The mobile app and online banking service should now be working as expected. Please try logging in as normal. Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused. If you have any other questions please let me know.

~Louise — NatWest (@NatWest_Help) May 28, 2024

Early on Tuesday, screenshot shared by a Natwest customer shared an image of an error page that said: “something went wrong.”

Another social media user wrote: “Both the App & Online Banking are not working as at 8:03am on Tuesday 28th May 2024.”

A third added: “When will the iOS app access issue be fixed? This is far more than a minor glitch.”

So far it’s unclear what has caused the technical issue.

(Alamy/PA)

A representative for Natwest quickly responded to their customers on social media and confirmed that the bank is aware that some of their customers are experiencing technical difficulties.

“We're aware that customers aren't able to access their app or online banking,” one of the responses read. “We've reported this internally and it's currently being looked into by our tech team. We're hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible.The rep added: “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

According to Down Detector, 64% of issues are related to mobile banking while 26% are experiencing online banking issues.