Why Paris Jackson Says It May Be 'Hard' for the 'Public' to Hear Her New Music

Michael Jackson's only daughter is gearing up to release new music sometime this year

Lester Cohen/Getty Paris Jackson at the 66th annual Grammys in Los Angeles in February 2024

Paris Jackson is ready for the world to hear her story.

The singer/model and only daughter of Michael Jackson appeared on a recent episode of Jade Iovine's podcast Live From Bed and opened up about her highly anticipated, new music that's on the way. Jackson, 26, explained that fans can expect her to open up a great deal on the songs she's been working on — so much so that they might "be hard for some people to hear."

When asked by the host what was the hardest thing to sing or write about in her new work, the performer admitted that none of it is necessarily challenging because "it's my story."



Rather, Jackson — who is the late King of Pop and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe's second-born — revealed that it might have a strong effect on some listeners. "I mean, is some of it going to be hard for some people to hear? For sure, yeah, because what I'm talking about is a lot of touchy things," she said.

"Some people might have a hard time," the actress/musician continued, clarifying that it would be "the public," as opposed to her friends, who would be most impacted by the material.

"All of my close friends know my story," she added. "I'm an open book with all of my friends."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Paris Jackson at the LVMH Prize Cocktail show as part of Paris Fashion Week in February 2024 in Paris

Earlier on the podcast, Jackson explained that all of her "inspiration tends to come from the same place," citing "pain or heartbreak or loneliness."

Although since she's been collaborating with legendary songwriter/producer Linda Perry, the wilted artist has attempted to get even more "specific" in her lyricism.

Jackson said that she and Perry, 59, decided, "'Let's make something loud and let's make something fun and let's also make something a little more specific.'"

The singer-songwriter continued, "[Perry] gives me a lot of s--- because most of my lyrics are very vague and sometimes fake deep, sometimes very Bright Eyes Conor Oberst. Like, it's a very specific thing that I go for and she just [says], 'Be more specific with your words because I can't understand what you're saying.'"

Jackson revealed that she hasn't picked a date for the currently untitled release, but told the podcaster that "ideally this year" it would be out.

Last year, Jackson released a series of singles: "bandaid," which dropped in February 2023, and "hit your knees," which arrived last August. It's yet to be confirmed if either song will appear on the forthcoming, larger project.

While 2022 also saw the release of singles "just you," "lighthouse" and the lost ep, and the songstress has dropped a number of other songs, she's yet to release a full-length album since 2020's wilted.

The folk-rock artist has also been touring more in recent years. Last year she joined the bands The Silversun Pickups and Incubus out on the road, and played a handful of festivals, like BottleRock Napa Valley and Bonnaroo outside of Nashville.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in March 2024 in Paris

Upon the release of "bandaid" last year, Jackson spoke to PEOPLE about her songwriting process and what fans can expect going forward.

She explained that the alt-rock song was "influenced by bands like the Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Interpol," and noted, "It's a little bit louder, it's more fun."

"But in terms of the songwriting aspect, it's still the same acoustic folk approach that I always take when I'm writing," the American Horror Stories actress added.

The rising rockstar also shared that she often plays her music for her brothers — Prince, 27, and Bigi, 21 — "because they're curious to hear it," and is getting ready to drop a bigger release.

"That's the goal," she of an LP. "I have enough [songs] that are already recorded and ready to go that would make an album. In terms of how many [songs] I have written, I don't even know how many I have. Dozens, maybe."

