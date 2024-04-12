Widespread heavy rain hits Atlantic Canada, threat for 100 mm this weekend

Widespread warnings are in effect as a soggy and windy storm front spreads across Atlantic Canada this weekend.

The Texas low will pick up in intensity through the day on Friday, along with gusty winds, which will make for some rather miserable spring conditions. The widespread rain will continue well into Saturday, as well.

For some of the harder hit areas, localized flooding is possible, especially with rainfall amounts approaching 100 mm by the end of the weekend. Persistent rain can also lead to increased river levels, so you'll want to be sure to keep an eye on your local flood forecasts.

Friday: Widespread rain with strengthening winds

The rain began across the Maritimes through the overnight hours on Thursday, as a Texas low drags abundant Gulf moisture into Atlantic Canada.

Rain will spread across southwestern Newfoundland through Friday afternoon, staying persistent and widespread through the evening and overnight hours. Embedded thunderstorms could enhance rainfall intensity in some areas.

Baron - ATL Friday 6 pm.jpg

In addition, powerful winds will pick up, especially across western Nova Scotia where gusts between 60-80 km/h are forecast.

Across the rest of the Maritimes, expect winds between 50-70 km/h. Localized power outages are not out of the question as conditions get gusty.

Baron - ATL winds Friday 9 pm.jpg

Saturday into Sunday: Rain stays persistent

Rain remains steady through the day on Saturday, especially across eastern Nova Scotia and southwestern Newfoundland -- the areas where the heaviest totals are forecast.

Baron - ATL Saturday 2pm.jpg

Scattered rain will still continue for the rest of the Maritimes before gradually easing through the overnight hours on Saturday.

In all, between 40-60 mm of rain is expected for the hardest-hit areas of the Maritimes, with as much as 60-100 mm across southern Newfoundland.

Baron - ATL rain - April12.jpg

The persistent rain can lead to increased river levels, especially later into the weekend and early next week. You'll want to keep a close eye on the conditions in your area, and remain a safe distance from high flowing rivers and streams.

Looking ahead, a system tracking south of the Maritimes on Monday will bring some rain to Nova Scotia during Monday, and widespread rain to Newfoundland Monday night. Mostly fair weather is expected for several days next week, and temperatures will be within a few degrees of seasonal most days. A warmer trend is likely late next week and weekend.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates across Atlantic Canada.