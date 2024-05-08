Wikwemikong resurrects tradition of Take Back the Night observance

WIIKWEMIKOONG—In a powerful display of community unity, Wiikwemkoong has reignited its Take Back the Night community walk after a hiatus, drawing over a hundred locals to join forces against violence and drug-related issues, last Thursday night. Led by Dana Ominika, Ralph Gonawabi and Shane Cooper, the event saw participants adorned in ribbon shirts and ribbon skirts, marching together as a symbol of solidarity.

Originating a decade ago, the event had lapsed in recent years until the determination of its organizers to revive it. “We want people to know what we stand for,” Ms. Ominika expressed, reflecting on the mission to raise awareness and advocate for peace and safety in the community.

Mr. Gonawabi, addressing the crowd at the outset, emphasized the importance of collective action in combating the challenges faced by Wiikwemkoong. “We are here to do a peaceful walk in our community, bringing awareness of the violence and drug issues. We want people to know that we want peace in our community—we have had enough of this and enough of that (drugs and associated crime). We want people to know that we are here, as a community to bring awareness. We want our children to be safe, our elders and community members to be safe. We need to stand together and take care of each other.”

With the procession commencing at Chi Wiigwam on Rabbit Island, with the Wiikwemkoong flag and eagle staff at its head, spirits were high as traditional songs echoed through the air, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and hope.

The significance of the gathering was not lost on Mr. Cooper, who underscored the concerns of the elders regarding violence, substance abuse and property damage. “We wanted to promote unity and peace, not just as a First Nation, but as an Island,” he stated passionately.

As dusk descended, the procession culminated at the healing lodge of the Wiikwemkoong Health Centre where Mr. Cooper urged the community to protect their sacred land and stand together in solidarity. “We wanted to end our night by coming to our sacred fire. This is our land, this is our traditional territory and we need to stand up for it and protect it. We need to come together like this more often, it’s nice that we have the support from every one of you. Look beside you, look in front of you, look behind you—that person that you see, hopefully you can walk with them once more, when we gather again like this. You should be proud of yourselves.”

With a heartfelt rendition of ‘The Humble Song’ by Danielle Roy-MacDonald, the event concluded on a poignant note, leaving participants inspired and determined to continue their fight for a safer, more harmonious Wiikwemkoong.

Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor