Wildfire season roars to life in parts of central B.C.

It was only a matter of time.

A persistent and severe drought across the Cariboo and northeastern B.C. has ushered in an increase in wildfire activity.

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has reported that a 50-hectare blaze has sparked about 45 kilometres south of Quesnel and is highly visible from Highway 97. There are currently 115 wildfires being monitored across the province, however only five are deemed out of control.

Caribou Wildfires

Fire crews are currently battling this outbreak with heavy equipment and helicopters for support.

Just how dry has the Interior been since March 1st?

B.C. Drought Monitor April 21 2024

Looking at Kamloops, just 9.9 mm of rain has been recorded since the beginning of March, whereas 27 mm of precipitation is normal for March and April.

Most of British Columbia is currently experiencing drought conditions, with some areas around Prince George and Fort Nelson in extreme and exceptional droughts. The lack of rainfall just fuels drought conditions, leaving areas ripe for wildfires to occur heading into the summer.

