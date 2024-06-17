Wilfrid Laurier University unveils renovated Milton Academic Centre at community event

Wilfrid Laurier University alumni and the public are invited to get a first look at the newly renovated Milton Academic Centre during the Milton Community's Campus Preview event on June 18.

The open house will allow Laurier alumni and Milton community members to speak with staff about the Milton campus experience and programs, connect with fellow alumni, meet Wilfrid Laurier University Alumni Association volunteer members, and explore the new Academic Centre.

"We are looking forward to showcasing the Milton Academic Centre," said Jason Coolman, vice president of advancement and external relations, who will be in attendance.

"Our Milton campus will give local and commuter students the chance to experience Laurier's high-quality academic programs and student life close to home, while becoming part of Laurier's unique multi-campus culture."

Laurier will offer two of its most popular and established programs, Computer Science and Psychology, as its inaugural Milton campus program when it opens in fall 2024. Both undergraduate degree programs will feature an innovative, problem-based approach and extensive hands-on learning opportunities.

"Laurier Milton's programs are designed to provide students with a comprehensive education, whether they are learning about the biological and behavioural sciences or mastering computing languages and algorithms," said Richelle Monaghan, vice dean of the Faculty of Science. "Our programs give students the quality education and career readiness they want and need."

Starting as an engaging education hub in the Laurier Milton Academic Centre, the campus will develop over the years into a robust, purpose-built facility within the Milton Education Village. The campus will evolve, grounded by Indigenous land stewardship principles and enriched by sustainable buildings.

