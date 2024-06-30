Wimbledon fans join the queue for tickets 24 hours before tennis tournament starts

A huge queue of tennis fans have already set up camp outside Wimbledon before the tournament stars on Monday.

The queue for day tickets for the historic contest is always popular with some fans camping out in tents to make sure they get into the venue.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket have been warned to pack a brolly and raincoat as forecasters predict showery spells for parts of the opening week – though the competition is expected to kick off with a sunny start.

A fan holding his queue card (AFP via Getty Images)

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said Monday was set to “feel pleasant” thanks to “mostly dry” weather with highs of around 20 to 22C.

She added: “Looking ahead to Tuesday, it looks like there could be a couple of showers around the afternoon.

“There will be some sunny spells between those showers and perhaps it’ll be a touch warmer, say 22 or 23 degrees.”

What fans do not know if whether they will see Andy Murray on a singles court with former champion expecting to decide on Monday evening whether or not he will make a final singles appearance at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray arrives for training (Getty Images)

The two-time former champion has been in a race against time since struggling with a back problem at Queen’s Club that led to weakness in his right leg, resulting in him undergoing surgery last weekend to remove a spinal cyst.

On Thursday, Murray rated it unlikely he would be able to play singles, with an appearance in doubles alongside his brother Jamie more probable, but he gave a more upbeat assessment at a press conference on Sunday.

“It’s been obviously a tough 10 days or so since Queen’s,” he said. “Obviously I had the operation on the back, which wasn’t insignificant. I’ve just been trying to do everything that I can to try and get ready to start the tournament here.

“I don’t know if that’s going to be enough. I’ve been practising for the last few days. I played a set today. It went pretty well, but I still don’t have 100 per cent feeling and sensation in my leg yet.

“It’s getting better every single day. Like I said a few days ago, I want to give it every single chance that I can to get there.

“I’m going to play another set again tomorrow. I’m doing some physical testing in the morning to see how far off I am from a physical perspective. Then I will probably make a decision tomorrow evening after that.”