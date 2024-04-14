Windham runner among thousands ready to run Boston Marathon

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Jennifer Jones was mid-answer in a post-game media interview Friday when her youngest daughter tugged at her leg and gave her a reminder of why her decision to retire was so difficult. The legendary skip's voice cracked as Skyla yelled out 'Don't,' just as her mother was discussing why the time was right to leave the sport. "The hardest part for me is our daughters don't want me to retire," Jones said. "So I feel bad because she really doesn't want me to." The Winnipeg skip's long run