Windsor city council to consider trails for South Cameron woodlot

Windsor city councillors will soon be considering a proposal for a multi-use trail through the South Cameron woodlot — an area one councillor calls "a real treasure right in the heart of the city."

"It's really our only significant woodlot and wetlands that we have within the boundaries of the city," said Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison.

If approved, the hiking and walking trails would be built in four phases at a cost of $2.6 million dollars.

The project includes a path connecting Kenora Street and a path connecting Ojibway Street. There would be internal paths weaved throughout the woodlot.

It would be an addition to the existing 400-metre trail connecting the northern and southern neighbourhoods.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison voted against the requirements outlined in the Housing Accelerator Fund application.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison has vowed to protect South Cameron woodlot from development. (Sanjay Maru/CBC News )

Morrison says council had a consultant conduct a study into developing the trail. The matter goes before council on Monday.

"Basically, we want to enjoy the woodlot as well. Right now, there's some haphazard trails in there, but they're really not safe and they get abused by ATVs and things like that," he said.

"So, we want to put in a nice walking path that people can enjoy safely. It will connect with the one trail we do have in there, which is the north-south trail at Randolph, [which] goes from Ojibway up … to Taunton.

"We want to build a little bit of a network in there but keep it very natural," he added.

'It is absolutely a jewel in the city': resident

The woodlot has been the centre of attention for years because it's a wetland that is home to endangered species.

Long-time resident Debbie MacDonell says she's opposed to any kind of development there, including the addition of trails.

She said the woodlot provides "great air to breathe," is home to "lots of wildlife," and residents enjoy it in its current state.

"I disagree with putting trails through there. I think it should be kept natural so we can enjoy the naturalness of it," said MacDonell, who has lived in the area for 22 years.

South Cameron woodlot

'It's really our only significant woodlot and wetlands that we have within the boundaries of the city,' Morrison told CBC News. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We do not believe that it should be developed, like, trails or anything. We have a lot of wildlife in there. We have the Butler's garter snake, which is a species at risk. We have fauna in there that is species at risk. We have deer, coyotes, hawks, owls, possums. You name it, we've got it here and it's like living in the country right here in the middle of the city.

"We cannot destroy this. We can't destroy it … we can't destroy the naturalness and the beauty of this jewel. It is absolutely a jewel in the city," she added.

MacDonell said adding more trails will lead to a build up of garbage and possibly crime.

Morrison and MacDonell agree that the land needs to be protected from housing development.

The city has been making land exchanges with various developers to obtain the 33 acres known as South Cameron woodlot since 1995. Most of the park remains in its natural state including many areas of provincially significant wetlands.

There is a short stretch of multi-use trail through the park connecting two neighbourhoods and giving active transportation commuters a shortcut on their routes. Another small corner of the park has been developed with an accessible play unit for neighbourhood children to enjoy.

"This is an area that is somewhat protected … a little less protected than it used to be. So, I have to keep a close eye on this area because it's an area that developers own a lot of properties in there," Morrison said.

South Cameron woodlot

Area resident Debbie MacDonell says South Cameron woodlot is home to wildlife including deer, coyotes, hawks, owls and possums. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Morrison said the South Cameron woodlot is also "somewhat susceptible," because of many changes in legislation that are coming down from the Ontario government.

He cited Bill 23, passed by the provincial government in November of 2022, which is part of Ontario's Housing Supply Action Plan and aims to support the province's goal to add 1.5 million new homes in Ontario by 2031.

"The most significant for me is, developers now can build within 30 metres of wetlands. It used to be, I believe, 125 metres," Morrison said.

"So, if they're moving closer to the wetland area that is protected, I'm concerned that the conservation authority is losing power … to protect these lands because even within 30 metres that could affect the wetlands if somebody was to put a development in there."