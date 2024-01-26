Windsor-Essex health unit warns of possible measles exposure in January at medical clinic

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

The Windsor-Essex County Heath Unit is warning residents who visited a local medical clinic one day this month about possible exposure to the measles.

In a statement, the health unit is warning people who visited A&R Medical Centre at 1800 Tecumseh Road West on Jan. 15, 2023 between 1 and 3:30 p.m. that they may have been exposed to measles.

People who were also at the westbound West Lorne ONroute on Highway 401 on Jan. 11 from 8:30 to 10:40 p.m., as well as passengers on Lufthansa flight LH1661 from Romania to Munich and Air Canada flight LH6790 from Munich to Toronto, both on Jan. 11, 2024, may have also been exposed.

The health unit asks people who may have been exposed to monitor for systems that could appear between seven and 21 days after exposure.

"Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face three to seven days after the start of the above symptoms," health officials said, noting the facial rash can progress down the body.

People should contact their health-care providers if they develop symptoms

Measles can be spread through the air for up to two hours after an infected person coughs, talks or sneezes, or through coming into contact with secretions from the infected person's mouth or nose.

People who have not had measles, or the measles vaccine, can be at risk, as can infants less than 12 months old, people who are pregnant and immune-compromised people.