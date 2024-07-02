Windsor man launches round-the-world bike ride for Alzheimer's disease

A Windsor, Ont., man has kicked off a round-the-world bike ride to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and raise money for the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County, along with other Alzheimer societies worldwide.

Don Martel set off on Canada Day from underneath the Canadian flag on the Windsor waterfront.

His journey will take him across the upper plains of the United States to California; then he'll fly to Australia and travel across the country and onto Malaysia and Thailand.

"It's the biggest trip I've ever done," Martel said.

"I'm a little bit nervous. But nervous is not a bad thing."

Honouring his mother's memory

Martel won't decide on a route through Asia until he's on the ground and has spoken to locals about the safest journeys, he said.

He then plans to travel through France, Spain and Portugal and fly from Portugal to Newfoundland.

Martel chose to raise money for Alzheimer societies because his mother passed away from dementia in 2022, he explained.

"They were a huge help in the last year or so," he said.

"I have many friends that have, you know, husbands or wives, and it's a very tough disease. You're locked in; you're working 24 hours a day with somebody with dementia or Alzheimer's. … and [the] Alzheimer Society will give you respite time where you can run to the grocery store, you know, just give you a break. And of course, we'd all like to see it cured."

Martel's friend, Ann Shannon, called his ride courageous and "a little crazy." (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Martel is no stranger to long-distance bike trips.

The 66-year-old has ridden both east to west and north to south across Canada.

His new adventure will see him spend more than a year on the road — a pace that will allow him to "enjoy the sites" — and cover approximately 30,000 kilometres, he said.

He hopes to raise $100,000 in the process.

'I think it's amazing'

That money will go directly toward client services such as day programs and in-home respite, said Tara McBride, the office administrator at the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County.

"Oh my God, I think it's amazing," she said of Martel's ride.

"He's been mentioning it for years with us. He's done both cross country tours for us. And when he mentioned this one, we were just amazed.:

Martel's friend, Ann Shannon, called his ride "super brave, courageous and a little crazy."

Tara McBride is an office administrator at the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County. She said the money Martel raises for the organization will go toward client programs. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

She is worried about him, she said, but she also believes he's planned responsibly.

"He seems to have a lot of safety protocols in place," she said.

"He's got a satellite phone, and he's going to be checking in. So I think he's being smart about it."

Martel is also traveling with five cameras, a sleeping bag and a GPS tracker, he said.

Asked where he plans to sleep, he replied "I don't know. That's half the fun of it."

He has a tent with him, he said, "but often people will invite you to stay at their house [and] feed you. It's amazing … And of course with real junky weather, I will grab a motel."

Martel's brother, Joe McParland, was also on hand on Canada Day to send him off.

He said Martel has always been an adventurer, and he's always had a heart of gold.

"There's been a lot of dementia in the family," McParland said.

"So all my heart … goes with him."