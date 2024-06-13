Windsor police looking for 8-year-old in suspected abduction

Windsor police are looking for Elay Pena Garcia, who they say is with his mother. (Windsor Police Service - image credit)

Windsor police are asking for the public's help in finding a child they believe has been abducted. Police say he is with his mother.

On Thursday, afternoon Windsor police said they were looking for eight-year-old Elay Pena Garcia and his mother, Jenny Garcia Neris.

Elay is described by police as wearing a blue and orange shirt, blue Champion shorts and white Puma shoes.

Police said the pair were last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Windsor Avenue and Erie Street East around 3:30 p.m.

Jenny Garcia Neris, 40, is described as having brown hair with highlights, a blue jacket, black shirt, leggings and green, pink and yellow shoes.

A spokesperson for Windsor police said that at this point nothing suggests the child's safety is danger.

Anyone who sees the pair are asked to contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.