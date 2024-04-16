Right-Wing 'Reacher' Fans Flip Out After Alan Ritchson Calls Trump A 'Rapist And A Con-Man'

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson is receiving a whole lot of attention for some harsh words he had for Donald Trump and his devotees.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published earlier this month, the action star explained why he’s confused by Christians who support the former president.

“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe,” said Ritchson, who himself identifies as a follower of Jesus. “It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do.”

“Trump is a rapist and a con man,” he went on, “And yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it.”

Ritchson’s comments largely flew under the radar for right-wingers, until Trump Cabinet alum Sebastian Gorka addressed the interview during a segment on his radio show “America First” last week.

Alan Ritchson plays ex military cop-turned-vigilante Jack Reacher the Amazon Prime series. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

During his five-minute-plus rant, Gorka told Ritchson to “shut your pie hole” when it comes to “political views” and “keep doing your play acting.”

Many conservatives seemed incensed by Ritchson’s remarks and vowed to boycott “Reacher,” which follows a brawny vagabond ex-Army police officer with a taste for vigilantism.

While the backlash from the MAGA sect was loud, there were also plenty of people who applauded the star for speaking his mind.

Based on the best-selling “Jack Reacher” book series by Lee Child, the show has been an undeniable success for Amazon.

Last December, “Reacher” debuted its second season at No. 2 on Nielsen’s overall streaming charts, with a total of 1.2 billion viewing minutes.

See some of the best responses to Ritchson’s Trump comments right here:

Reacher dislikes bullies, bigots, frauds, and con men. Of course he’s Never Trump. https://t.co/XDvppUO68b — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 15, 2024

Scared me when I saw a Reacher photo next to Donald Trump. Thought I'd have to give up one of my favorite shows! pic.twitter.com/ohOyAyn0q7 — Jim Rockfish (@putinpuppetmusk) April 11, 2024

"Trump is a rapist and a con man" has to be said by the star of Reacher because mainstream news outlets won't do their jobs and say this truth every day and every night on their newscasts and publications. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) April 13, 2024

I don't watch Reacher, and I'd never heard of Alan Ritchson before today, but what a beautiful takdown of Trump:



"Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it." — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) April 11, 2024

The Rock refuses to take a stance on anything, meanwhile jack reacher over here is going scorched earth on MAGA crowds, Trump, and the police force. This is what a real tough guy looks like. https://t.co/t2QO1YYkQ7 — Kevin Dawson (@DawsonforReal) April 10, 2024

