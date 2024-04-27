Witness appeal after driver dies in crash

A witnesses appeal has been launched after a driver died in a crash on the A3.

Surrey Police officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Burnt Common slip road on the northbound A3 near Send at about 11:45 BST on Friday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service also attended, the force said.

The driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place on the Burnt Common slip road, the B2215 London Road and at Vicarage lane and Woodhill but have since been lifted, Surrey Police said.

Investigators say they want to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed the collision.

They are also keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, or dash and helmet cam footage.

