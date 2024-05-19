Wizards of Waverly Place reboot title confirmed with new look pics

The Wizards of Waverly Place's upcoming revival has received an official title, as well as some new-look photos.

Disney has confirmed that the series has now been titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which will follow David Henrie’s returning character Justin Russo as he settles down with his wife and two sons after giving up his powers.

However, when Justin’s sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings a powerful young wizard named Billie ( Janice LeAnn Brown) to him for help, the former WizTech headmaster dusts off his magic skills in order to mentor Billie and safeguard the Wizard World’s future.

A new photo released by Disney shows Henrie and Gomez – who will only appear as Alex during the pilot episode – in action as the Russo siblings, with the pair wielding their magic wands.

A second photo introduces fans to Billie and Justin’s wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), as well as his two sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

Andy Fickman will produce and direct the series, which is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year, while both Gomez and Henrie serve as executive producers.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis previously said.

"We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."

While they wait for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place to make its way to screens, Selena Gomez fans will be able to watch the actor in Only Murders in the Building's upcoming fourth season, which will return to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK this August.

Wizards of Waverly Place is available to stream on Disney+. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on the service later this year, and on Disney Channel in the US.

