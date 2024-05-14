Woman, 23, charged with impaired driving after fatal collision with pedestrian: Regina police

The Regina Police Service says a 23-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal collision on Monday afternoon. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Regina police say they've charged a 23-year-old woman with impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision at a crosswalk Monday afternoon.

Police previously said the man was hit at the intersection of Robinson Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Monday.

In a Tuesday news release, the Regina Police Service said their investigation determined the man was legally crossing the street at a marked pedestrian crosswalk in a 30 km/h school zone, and was struck by a vehicle travelling at high speed.

He had already died from his injuries by the time officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, police said. They did not provide details on his identity or age.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and the occupants were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be impaired, the police service said in a Tuesday news release.

The 23-year-old has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit, and dangerous driving causing death.

She made her first appearance in Saskatchewan provincial court on Tuesday.

The man's death was the third fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in the past week in Saskatchewan, following collisions in Yorkton and Saskatoon.