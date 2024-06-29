Wandsworth jail: Woman arrested over video 'showing prison officer having sex with inmate in cell'

A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell.

Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth".

It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.

Wandsworth is a category B men's prison in southwest London

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries continue. We remain in close contact with the Ministry of Justice."

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate."

Only last month, a watchdog said the jail should be put into emergency measures after an inspection raised concerns over ongoing failings in security following the alleged escape of Daniel Khalife in September last year.

The "deeply concerning inspection" also found severe overcrowding, vermin, drugs, violence and rising self-harm, where seven prisoners have taken their own lives in the past year.

In response, chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor wrote to the justice secretary to issue an urgent notification for improvement.

Khalife, 22, is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey in October.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.