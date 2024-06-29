Woman found dead inside her condo on Montreal's South Shore

A woman in her fifties was found dead in her condo in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., on Montreal's South Shore, according to Longueuil police.

Officers with the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) were called around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to Benoit Street.

They say a command post has been set up to speak with witnesses or people who knew the woman.

A spokesperson for the police, Ghyslain Vallières, says they are investigating the cause of death and are treating it as suspicious.

No arrests have been made.