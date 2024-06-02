Woman found shot to death near Miami-Dade apartment complex, police say. No arrests made

A woman was found shot to death inside of her car near a Miami-Dade apartment complex, police say.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, police and fire rescue responded to the Northwest 20th Avenue and 65th Street intersection in the Gladeview neighborhood, where they found the woman with several gunshot wounds.







She was already dead on the scene.

The woman, according to fire rescue radio transmissions, was killed inside the Lincoln Fields apartment complex. Investigators have yet to make an arrest, police say, though homicide detectives are leading the probe into the killing.

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).