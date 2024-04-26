Woman killed in head-on crash with speeding Tesla that crossed center line: Police

One person was killed in a crash Friday morning when a Tesla sped into oncoming traffic, Kansas City police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. near northwest 82nd Street and North Platte Purchase Drive to a crash with reported critical injuries.

Sgt. Phillip DiMartino , a spokesperson with KCPD, said a preliminary investigation shows a gray Tesla 3 speeding south on North Platte Purchase Drive. The driver of the Tesla did not turn with the curve of the road and crossed the yellow center line, striking a northbound Buick Encore head-on, DiMartino said.

The driver of the Buick was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

This is the 37th traffic fatality compared to 23 at this time last year, KCPD said in a release.