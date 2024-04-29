Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

A man broke into a car and stole a blue book bag with cash inside near Wynwood, police say. Two women who confronted him are now behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing the man during the encounter.

Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, face second-degree murder charges in connection to the late March shooting near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 16th Street.

The pair was taken into custody Friday. Their arrest came days after the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

On March 30, when the duo observed the man rummaging through their car, they confronted him and he subsequently punched Pickett-Wilson in the face before running toward the street with the blue bag in his hand, according to an arrest report. Pickett-Wilson told investigators she and Clark decided to chase the man down the street because the bag contained cash — some of which they planned to use to pay their rent.

Four children, ranging from ages 5 to 13, were also present at the time of the incident, according to police.

During the chase, the reports states Pickett-Wilson pepper sprayed the man as Clark tried to retrieve the contents from the blue book bag. At some point, the man was shot at least three times in the abdomen and thigh.

The report doesn’t indicate who investigators accused of pulling the trigger on him. But Clark is facing additional charges that includes possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grant theft of a firearm.

Amid the interrogation between the duo and investigators, another narrative emerged: both women told police they weren’t aware there was a gun inside the bag.

Pickett-Wilson doesn’t have a prior criminal history, according to court records. Clark, who has previously been arrested on drug and assault charges, was found guilty in 2008 of manufacturing, delivering and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute the drug.

She was sentenced to three years probation.

Clark and Pickett-Wilson are being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.