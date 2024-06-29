Wood carvers plan to create a 4th archway for Spruce Haven Park

MELFORT – The Melfort Wood Carvers group plan to install a 4th carved archway at Spruce Haven Park.

The Melfort Wood Carvers dedicate time and effort each year to enhancing a portion of Spruce Haven Park. The Wood Carvers have created a series of wood carvings in the trees and three carved wooden archways have been installed at various locations to enhance the park space.

Rob Lok, in a Director of Community Services report, said the Melfort Wood Carvers have contributed by extensively managing the brush and mowing the undergrowth in the park space, as well as providing general park maintenance and clean-up. City council will decide to approve the project at their July 4 regular council meeting.

The City of Melfort recommended that the Melfort Wood Carvers be able to add one additional carved wooden archway south of the splash park and playground. In Lok’s report, the wood carvers indicated this will be the last archway installed at Spruce Haven Park.

The final location of the archway will be determined in consultation with the city’s fire chief with consideration given to emergency response access.

The city would be responsible for the installation costs of two screw piles required to mount the archway, and the labour and equipment in assisting with the archway installations it said in the report. The community services department will work with the wood carvers to install the fourth wooden archway in 2024.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca