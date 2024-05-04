World Snooker Championship 2024: Jak Jones continues astounding run to set up Kyren Wilson showdown in final

Mark Staniforth
·3 min read
World Snooker Championship 2024: Jak Jones continues astounding run to set up Kyren Wilson showdown in final

Jak Jones sealed his status as one of the unlikeliest of World Snooker Championship finalists after completing an attritional 17-12 triumph over former champion Stuart Bingham at the Crucible.

The world number 44, who has never previously reached a ranking final, will face Kyren Wilson in the two-day final starting on Sunday after Wilson overcame David Gilbert 17-11.

Jones fought through two qualifying rounds just to reach the first round proper and becomes only the ninth qualifier in 47 years at the Crucible to clinch his place in the final.

Bingham had pulled back to 13-11 in the first frame of the evening session, but the match pivoted in the next when Bingham made an inexplicable error attempting to play safe on the green and let the Welshman in to clear up and re-establish a three-frame lead.

Jones maintained his advantage through more tough frames in a match that drifted towards 12-and-a-half hours, then capitalised on a missed black by Bingham to move one frame from victory with a coolly-taken 70 break.

More errors from Bingham served up the first chance for Jones in the next and he won it in two visits to complete his fairy tale run to the final.

Earlier, 12th seed Wilson took three of the four frames required in Saturday's third session to wrap up his win over Gilbert that earns him a second crack at the title following his defeat in the 2020 final to Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Five frames in succession in their second session on Friday evening had done the damage as Wilson turned a neck-and-neck clash, that was finely poised at 9-9, into a four-frame advantage he never looked likely to squander.

Gilbert did reduce the deficit to 14-11 with a break of 70 in the opening frame of the day, but after coming off worse in a lengthy safety battle in the next, his fate was effectively sealed.

Wilson punched the air and blew a kiss to his family in the stand after potting the decisive blue and will start a heavy favourite in his second final on Sunday.

Afterwards, the 32-year-old revealed he has been benefiting from sessions with a hypnotherapist during his run to the final, which comes at the end of a low-key season in which he had just one tour semi-final, at the German Masters, to his name.

"It's just about emptying your stress bucket," said Wilson. "We all have things going on that can affect our day-to-day life and it allowed me to go out there and be a little bit freer.

"Our minds are so clogged up with so many different things that don't need to be there, so if you can just eliminate them and go out and play snooker it makes the game a hell of a lot easier.

"When he missed a few in the third session I knew I had to hit home. Dave could cue me off the table quite easily, so I knew I had to win that mental battle."

It capped a stirring revival from Wilson, who has endured a difficult two years, partly due to injury and illness within his family, and he showed no ill effects from last year's crushing 13-2 loss to John Higgins as he swept aside Dominic Dale, Joe O'Connor then Higgins with relative ease.

"I have changed dramatically," added Wilson. "Back then if it wasn't quite going right, panic alarms would have gone off, and maybe my game would have deteriorated, but I've gathered the experience and learned a tough lesson."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Vegas use of injured reserve prompts questions about salary cap. Other NHL teams do same thing

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very

  • Cubs Player Uses Weird And Illegal Ploy To Stay On Base — And Gets Away With It

    Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.

  • The Canucks ready for all-Canadian second-round after eliminating Nashville

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet won't deny being one of the NHL's final eight teams still alive means a lot. An all-Canadian showdown against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round? Even better. “We know the next series will be tough," Tocchet said Friday night after his Canucks advanced by downing Nashville 1-0 in Game 6. The Jack Adams finalist for NHL coach of the year took the Canucks from a team that missed the postseason a year ago by finishing 11th in the Western Con

  • 'They didn't accept their fate': Maple Leafs push Bruins to another Game 7

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team had a decision to make. The Maple Leafs head coach watched his players put in a terrible Game 4 performance on home ice against the Boston Bruins — one that left them sitting in a 3-1 series hole against an opponent seemingly on cruise control to the second round of the Stanley Cup tournament. The disastrous showing last Saturday also included star Toronto forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander bickering on the bench, and brought ugly narrative

  • Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ejected for first time in his career

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu

  • Photos: Dallas Wings spoil Caitlin Clark’s stellar WNBA debut with 79-76 win

    Caitlin Clark, the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, made her professional debut with the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings. Here’s how it went.

  • Jake Paul says Mike Tyson the one who requested a professional bout: ‘I’m going to f*cking put him down’

    Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.

  • When is Kentucky Derby? Time, complete field, how to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports

    It's time again for the 150th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

  • Max Verstappen wins sprint as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton clash in Miami

    Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.

  • Full horses list and latest odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

    Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.

  • Nylander, Woll star as Maple Leafs down Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7

    TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P

  • Buffalo Bills sign Canadian receiver Chase Claypool

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke

  • Pittsburgh Penguins fire assistant coach Todd Reirden after missing out on the playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins fired assistant coach Todd Reirden on Friday, just over two weeks after the organization missed out on the playoffs for a second straight season. Reirden was in charge of Pittsburgh's power play. The Penguins struggled while on the man advantage all season despite having a star-studded unit that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh converted on just 15% of its power play opportunities, 30th in the 32-team NHL.

  • Beloved sportscaster Bob Cole remembered for grit, talent and the 'gleam in his eye'

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The classic "Hockey Night in Canada" theme song resounded through a St. John's, N.L., church Friday where friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Bob Cole, the legendary sportscaster who brought some of the sport's most important games to living rooms across the country. Ron MacLean and former NHL goalie Glenn Healy, who both worked alongside Cole on "Hockey Night in Canada," were among the mourners assembled in St. Thomas' Anglican Church to pay tribute to Cole. "

  • Max Verstappen ready to snub reported big-money offer from Mercedes

    The three-time reigning world champion said ‘money is not going to be the differentiator’ when he considers his future.

  • Jon Jones: Alex Pereira matchup would be ‘biggest fight in MMA history’ and ‘no one can argue that’

    Jon Jones explains why a matchup with fellow UFC champ Alex Pereira would be far more meaningful for his career than Tom Aspinall.

  • Jets enter off-season in disbelief, wanting more after early playoff exit

    WINNIPEG — Disbelief seemed to be the overriding emotion among the Winnipeg Jets after their early exit from the NHL playoffs. “I am truly kind of puzzled why it didn’t work because I really thought we had a really good group,” defenceman Dylan DeMelo told reporters Thursday as players met with the media before beginning their early summer vacations. The Jets finished fourth overall in the league and second in the Central Division with a franchise-tying 52 wins (52-24-6). They were riding an eig

  • Swiatek beats Sabalenka in thrilling Madrid final

    World number one Iga Swiatek holds her nerve to beat world number two Aryna Sabalenka and win her first Madrid Open.

  • Luis Garcia Jr. hits pinch, 3-run shot in 7th to help the Nationals beat the Blue Jays 9-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They

  • Kyrie Irving is still perfect in closeout games, and moving on with Luka Doncic and the Mavs

    DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving wowed the crowd with a crossover move that helped create just enough space for him to let fly with a leaning 3-pointer. Luka Doncic's co-star with the Dallas Mavericks was bumped and fell with the shot in the air, and his teammates were right there to mob him when the shot went in as the whistle blew. The four-point play was a punctuating moment in a 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night that sent the Mavericks into the second round of the playo