World's ugliest dog? Meet 'Wild Thang', the 8-year-old Pekingese who took the 2024 crown

The winner for the 2024 World's Ugliest Dog contest has been crowned.

The contest, which judges multiple canines on their extracurricular activities and not so cute appearances, took place at the Sonoma Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, about 38 miles north of San Francisco.

After participating in the competition for five times, Wild Thang an eight-year-old Pekingese from North Bend, Oregon took home the first-place trophy, the fair announced.

During the competition on Friday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET each dog had the opportunity to win the hearts of voters and the sponsor of the contest, MUG ROOT Beer.

The winner for the World's Ugliest Dog contest is 'Wild Thang' an eight-year-old Pekingese from Oregon.

The root beer company is a first-time sponsor of the event that offered a cash prize pool of $10,000 for the top three winners. The first winner would receive $5,000, second place $3,000 and third place $2,000. In addition, the winner also has the opportunity to be featured on a limited edition can of root beer, the fair said.

Here’s what you need to know about the winners and contestants of the World's Ugliest Dogs.

Dog eating cicadas?: Don't panic. Here's what a vet expert says will happen to your pet.

Winner and runners-up for 2024 World's Ugliest Dog contest

Wild Thang

Wild Thang won first place for the World's Ugliest Dog competition.

If you want to see a dog that is determined to thrive and survive, Wild Thang would be the face of that. Born in Los Angeles, the canine is now retired with his family in Oregon.

When he was a puppy Wild Thang contracted distemper from a rescue foster. Unfortunately, another puppy did not survive, but he did. Although he has suffered permanent damage like his teeth, not growing in properly or his right leg, paddling 24/7 he has overcome these obstacles to become a happy and healthy dog.

Since recovering from this traumatic incident, Wild Thang has made it, his initiative to be an advocate for getting pets, vaccinated. Using his Instagram account he has posted his go fund me where he has tried to send resources to his fellow Pekingese that are in Ukraine. Seven dogs have been safely rescued from the country and have been adopted by families in Canada and the United States.

Rome

Rome took the second place spot for the World's Ugliest Dog competition.

When you hear the name Rome, you think of ancient, majestic and a place that people love to visit.

Rome is a 14-year-old pug that is from the pug hotel in Rohnert Park, California. This pug continues to steal the hearts of many people with his charm, personality and sweet dance moves.

After being left at The Pug Hotel by his owner, Rome has gotten the care that he deserves and has become a prominent figure within his community. In 2023 the pug participated in the Wheeling Pug Relay that raises money for the purchase of wheelchairs for differently-abled dogs. In addition, Rome often visits hospice patients schools to educate children about the importance of adopting a senior rescue dog.

Daisy Mae

Daisy Mae claimed the third place spot in the World's Ugliest Dog competition.

This California girl is no stranger to soaking up the sun, chasing squirrels and annoying her older sister, Harriet.

The now 14-year-old dog is enjoying her life, but didn’t have it that easy at the beginning. At age two Daisy Mae experience some rough times and over the years she has lost her hair, teeth and vision. It has been said she also survived a cat gang. Throughout her struggles the canine has defied the odds and has gained more confidence, new friends and ultimately a forever home.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World's Ugliest Dog contest: 'Wild Thang' takes first place as winner