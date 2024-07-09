Worries about noise impact from Caribbean festival

An objection has been raised to a new festival which centres around Caribbean culture.

The Caribbean Reggae Fever event is set to be held at Coventry's War Memorial Park on the weekend of 20 July.

Organisers have applied for a licence to put on entertainment including live music and serve alcohol at the event for three days from 11am to 10pm, but a local resident has written to the council, worried that it might inconvenience neighbours.

Council officials have defended the plans, saying organisers have prepared a comprehensive operating plan and conditions which would prevent it being a nuisance – with a final decision due to be made on 16 July.

The neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous over concerns of a backlash on social media, claimed the event’s licence application did not include details of how locals will be kept from being inconvenienced by music from the event.

“I can attest that it is extremely difficult to play loud music in the park without it inconveniencing the neighbouring properties,” they said in their submission.

They said that every room in their house was filled with noise during the Godiva Festival, and that made it impossible to enjoy things like listening to the radio or watching TV.

“This makes for a highly stressful environment,” they said.

The resident believed the new festival would inflict further such stress for them, just a few weeks after the Godiva Festival, which took place from 5 to 7 July at the park.

Their letter continued: “Given the cumulative nature of the stress caused by intrusive noise, this would be exceedingly hard to bear.”

The new festival is backed by Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority and is billed as an annual celebration of Caribbean Culture.

It was awarded £250,000 in Commonwealth Games legacy funding earlier this year.

Organisers say it will showcase the contribution the community has made to the cultural and economic growth of the city whilst reflecting Coventry’s status as a city of peace and reconciliation.

The festival is due to begin with a parade through the city centre, and it will include attractions such as a funfair, stalls, a football tournament, music stages and a Windrush exhibition.

Coventry council officers said a licence should be granted for the event, citing conditions to prevent public nuisance.

The city council’s licensing committee will have the final say on 16 July.

