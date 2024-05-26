WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Results and full show highlights

The WWE is back in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this time for the first ever King and Queen of the Ring.

It's a very different proposition from those first glorified house shows in the KSA. Now we've not only got female wrestlers on the card, but matches with real ramifications for the WWE calendar.

As well as the not-so-small matter of a few major bits of gold, we've also got two guaranteed world championship matches at SummerSlam up for grabs.

Read on for all the full show match results and video highlights from WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024.



Pre-show Match 1: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

WINNERS and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan

WINNER and NEW Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs Chad Gable vs Bronson Reed

WINNER and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

King of the Ring tournament final: Gunther (Raw) vs Randy Orton (SmackDown)



WINNER and King of the Ring: Gunther

Queen of the Ring tournament final: Lyra Valkyria (Raw) vs Nia Jax (SmackDown)

WINNER and Queen of the Ring: Nia Jax

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Logan Paul

WINNER and STILL Undisputed WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes





