Wyandotte County residents worried they'll be driven out of their homes if taxes are raised

Wyandotte County residents are worried they'll be driven out of their homes if taxes are raised
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese automaker VinFast, for a short time the third-most valuable car company in the world, has a big problem: It just can’t sell enough cars.
A new report from CIBC shows how some Canadians are managing to buy their first homes. It turns out they're not paying for all of it themselves. Nathaniel Dove looks at where the money is coming from and how much people are getting.
(Bloomberg) -- In many parts of China, the warehouses and industrial parks that used to be a magnet for international investors are grappling with a surprising slowdown in business activity. Most Read from BloombergYouTuber Dr Disrespect Was Allegedly Kicked Off Twitch for Messaging MinorVW Latches Onto Rivian in $5 Billion EV Pact to Regain MomentumTrump Could Actually Lose Florida. Here’s Why.Nvidia Rout Takes Breather as Traders Scour Charts for SupportJulian Assange Leaves Court ‘Free Man,’
With so much excitement around artificial intelligence, this year’s stock market story has been all about technology. But not every tech fund has tech in the name.
Prices for services pushed the annual rate of inflation up to 2.9 per cent in May, according to Statistics Canada.
Still, it expects the central bank to pick up the pace of rate cutting in 2025, with the benchmark rate reaching 2.75% by the end of next year.
Guggenheim analyst Ronald Jewsikow started coverage of shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian with a Buy rating and $18 price target.
The chip giant briefly became the world's most valuable company last week, but investors will worry its rally driven by the AI frenzy may soon end.
Amidst a landscape where the Canadian market shows resilience with steady economic growth and rising stock values, consumer sentiment remains tepid, reflecting a complex interplay of economic factors. In such an environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued becomes particularly compelling as they may offer opportunities for investors seeking value in a market where broader indices have been performing robustly.
Stocks are hugely overvalued and the economy is faltering, paving the way for a stock-market crash and a recession, B. Riley's Paul Dietrich said.
BlackBerry Ltd.'s chief executive says the company's preparations to divide up its business have so far produced millions in savings and put the business on a path to profitability.
The success of single-stock ETFs that track Nvidia has yet to spill over to other leveraged ETFs that track mega-cap technology stocks.
THE TRADER Nvidia stock has dropped—finally. But it’s not time to buy the dip just yet. If any stock appears unstoppable, it’s Nvidia. Since bottoming in November 2022, shares have gained more than 800%, making it the second-best performing stock currently in the index.
LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its net earnings fell by almost a third in its fourth quarter as inflation-squeezed consumers watch their spending.