Xbox announces first Game Pass games for May

Little Kitty, Big City is a whimsical, open-world adventure that’s coming to Game Pass in May (Little Kitty, Big City)

Xbox is adding six new games to Game Pass that should keep you busy throughout May.

The big guns include intrepid explorer Lara Croft’s bruising origin story, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition; award-winning indie co-op game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons; and Little Kitty, Big City, an adorable cozy game starring your new favourite feline.

Some treats have dropped early as usual: A pair of indies, Have a Nice Death and The Rewinder, are available to play now. The latter was announced yesterday (April 29) at the IGN x ID Xbox Digital Showcase, where Xbox revealed 10 new games for Game Pass.

The others, which have yet to receive release dates, include the indies 33 Immortals, All You Need is Help, Commandos: Origins, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Firework, Depersonalisation, Keplerth, Volcano Princess, and Humanity.

If you can tear yourself away from the medieval strategy game Manor Lords, which just arrived on Xbox’s game subscription service, you should find plenty to love in the new batch of titles. Regarding recent Game Pass additions, don’t forget that the excellent Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is also available in the library.

Xbox Game Pass games for May

Rewinder is a 2D puzzle game from 2021 that has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam (Rewinder)

Here’s what Game Pass is getting for the end of April and early May.

Have A Nice Death (out now)

The Rewinder (out now)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (May 2)

Kona II: Brume (May 7)

Little Kitty, Big City (May 9)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (May 14)

Highlights

Most gamers will probably be familiar with Tomb Raider (2013) and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, both of which return to Game Pass after a brief absence, so we’ll elaborate on some of the new and lesser-known fare instead.

Who hasn’t daydreamed about what it would be like to be a cat? Lazing around all day, chasing bugs, licking yourself clean instead of showering. Okay, so the last trait doesn’t seem so appealing. Anyway, you can trot around as a cute furball in this tranquil, open-world adventure that invokes the chaotic hijinks of Untitled Goose Game and Goat Simulator. Along the way, you’ll bump into faceless humans, pounce on birds, help out other animals — and even take a stab at a game of Chess. This kitty wears many hats, both literally and figuratively.

Elsewhere, The Rewinder is a gothic pixel art game steeped in Chinese folklore. You play a psychic who can inhabit people’s memories and influence their actions.

Your special abilities lead you to a mysterious village inhabited by ghosts, demons, and giant spiders by the looks of things. It’s just as well that you can communicate with spirits, then. Expect plenty of brain-teasing puzzles in this 2D platformer with a haunting soundtrack.