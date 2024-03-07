Xbox Partner Preview: All trailers from the 14 games on show

(ES composite)

Microsoft’s second Xbox Partner Preview event of 2024 took place on the evening of Wednesday, March 6.

You can watch the whole thing on YouTube. But you’ll save a lot of time by just picking and choosing from the trailers shown below.

There were 14 games shown during the Partner Preview (OK, technically 16), and some had their debut during the show.

They are all from third-party publishers/developers, as that’s the whole point of the Partner Preview.

One we’d like to highlight is the show’s “shadow drop”. This is when a game is released without having been shown or announced before.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy was this Partner Preview’s shadow drop. It’s a refreshed trio of games originally released on the PC in 2007-2009, before the sequel S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 due in September. The trilogy costs £33.50, while separate titles from the trio are £9.99 each.

Not keen? Here are all the other games shown at the Xbox Partner Preview — including their trailers.

Unknown 9: Awakening

What is it? An action adventure that looks a bit like Assassin’s Creed infused with weird ghostly powers.

When is it out? Summer 2024.

Who’s making it? Reflector Entertainment.

Sleight of Hand

What is it? A “hard-boiled third-person stealth sim” that has witches, playing cards and looks a bit noir.

When is it out? TBC.

Who’s making it? RiffRaff Games.

The Alters

What is it? A fascinating exploration, resource management, and base management game, which looks 30 per cent Death Stranding, 30 per cent Subnautica, and 40 per cent Fallout Shelter.

When is it out? TBC.

Who’s making it? 11 Bit Studios.

Creatures of Ava

What is it? The tale of the Pied Piper meets Pokemon Snap, with a story by Rhianna Pratchett.

When is it out? TBC.

Who’s making it? 11 Bit Studios.

Griefville x Chuckie (Roblox)

What is it? A Roblox expansion featuring horror movie villain Chucky. Looks bloody awful. But then it’s Roblox so of course it does.

When is it out? Now.

Who’s making it? RocketRide Games.

The Sinking City 2

What is it? An eerie and nightmarish sequel to a 2019 adventure detective game, which had some great characteristics but often felt empty. Fingers crossed for this one.

When’s it out? 2025.

Who’s making it? Frogwares.

Final Fantasy XIV online

What is it? The online multiplayer RPG of the Final Fantasy series. Its first version came out in 2010, before being revamped in 2013. Fourteen years later, Xbox players can finally give it a go.

When’s it out? March 21.

Who’s making it? Square Enix.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone (Shadow of Chernobyl/ Clear Sky/Call of Pripyat)

What is it? A trio of classic apocalypse PC shooters from a top Ukrainian developer — tweaked and released for Xbox.

When’s it out? Now.

Who’s making it? CSG Gameworld.

Monster Jam: Showdown

What is it? Cartoony off-road monster truck racing. Not the usual fodder for game of the year lists, but could be fun.

When’s it out? 2024.

Who’s making it? Milestone.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass

What it is? The extra DLC content for the remastered version of Persona 3, released in February.

When’s it out? September 2024.

Who’s making it? Atlus.

The First Berserker: Khazan

What is it? A “hardcore action role-playing game” that combines some of the grim style of the Dark Souls games with what looks like more rapid hack-and-slash combat.

When’s it out? TBC.Who’s making it? Neople

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

What is it? A distinctive-looking, side-scrolling Metroidvania, which combines platforming with exploration and mild RPG elements.

When’s it out? April 23.

Who’s making it? Surgent Studios.

Frostpunk 2

What is it? A sequel to one of the most highly regarded strategy games of the last 10 years, a series that sees you try to make your city survive in the frozen wastes.

When’s it out? July 25, 2024.

Who’s making it? 11 Bit Studios.

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

What is it? A strange mix of games from Capcom where you build up your village in the day and fight nightmarish nasties at night alongside your villagers.

When’s it out? 2024.

Who’s making it? Capcom.