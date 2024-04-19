Ye Is A Suspect In Battery Investigation: LA Police

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating rapper Ye for battery again.

An unidentified man claims that Ye, the rapper known previously as Kanye West, punched him in the face multiple times during an altercation in Los Angeles earlier this week, according to multiple news outlets.

A representative for West claimed that the unidentified man had assaulted West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” the representative, named as Yeezy staffer Milo Yiannopoulos by NBC News, told multiple news outlets. “She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, the conflict occurred at the Chateau Marmont, a hotel in Hollywood, on Wednesday at around 12:30 a.m.

According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, the man Ye reportedly assaulted did not need medical attention. Ye and Censori left the scene after the incident, according to the tabloid.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, is currently investigating the incident, according to multiple outlets.

BREAKING: Kanye West is being investigated by Los Angeles Police as a suspect in a battery case. We saw LAPD detectives outside the hotel today. TMZ confirms West is accused of punching a man in the face late Tuesday night that allegedly “grabbed or pushed his wife”. pic.twitter.com/tbNFs0d08X — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) April 18, 2024

The LAPD previously investigated Ye for battery in 2022 for punching a man who was taking photos of him. The rapper ultimately wasn’t charged because there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told People at the time.

Ye and Censori reportedly married in January 2023, just months after the former’s November 2022 divorce with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Ye, a 24-time Grammy winner and fashion designer, is also known for his long history of controversial and antisemitic statements, including his praise of Adolf Hitler.

