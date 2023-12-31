New Year’s Eve LIVE: Weather chaos as celebrations cancelled ahead of London fireworks

Strong winds have brought havoc to some fireworks displays in the south of England with the organisers of two events having to cancel.

The damp and windy conditions in some parts of the UK are in contrast to the scenes from the other side of the globe like in Sydney, where one million people watched the huge firework display on the city’s Harbour Bridge.

And there are hopes the weather will not impact London New Year’s Eve midnight display. As it stands, the Met Office forecasts dry conditions with wind gusts up to 32 mph for those attending.

However, it is a different story elsewhere in the country. A weather warning for strong winds covers southern coastal areas of England and Wales, and has resulted in the cancellation of two events.

Plymouth’s Winter Wonderland and Barnstaple’s annual firework display have both been called off.

But despite the bad weather, tens of thousands are expected to line the streets of London before midnight this evening, ahead of the Big Ben countdown.

Events cancelled due to weather

20:56 , Alex Ross

The strong winds in some parts of the UK has forced some organisers to cancel New Year’s Eve events.

Both Winter Wonderland in Plymouth and an annual fireworks display in Barnstaple, in Devon, have been cancelled this evening.

Organiers of Winter Wonderland said: “As much as we are very disappointed and frustrated, your safety comes first, as well as ours, and we can’t possibly take the risk”.

And in Barnstaple, the town centre management team said: “Unfortunately due to the weather conditions and the gusting winds we will be unable to do the fireworks this evening due to safety.

“We know this is disappointing, but safety is always the priority and we unfortunately can’t control the weather.”

Tonight’s events come amidst a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for strong winds along coastal areas of southern England. The warning expires at midnight tonight.

More pictures of celebrations around the world

21:00 , Alex Ross

Guangdong, China (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Bangkok, Thailand (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Dubai (AFP via Getty Images)

Jakarta, Indonesia (Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘Left in a state'

20:32 , Alex Ross

We’re hearing from more people left stranded abroad by the cancellation of Eurostar services on Saturday - including some with booked tickets for New Year’s Eve events in London.l

Luke Gibbs, 32, from Kenley, south London, travelled with his wife, Kyla, cousin Liam Eton and sister-in-law Brea Melanson, from Canada, to Brussels and planned to arrive in London in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday.

Mr Gibbs, a business development manager, paid £600 for a New Year’s Eve event in London Bridge, which is not refundable and now he cannot attend after his train from Brussels to St Pancras was cancelled.

He described the communication with Eurostar as “appalling”.

“I think the way (Eurostar) dealt with it is pretty appalling in terms of not trying to say ‘this is how you rebook it, we’ll help you out with expenses’,” Mr Gibbs told the PA news agency.

“They just said, ‘unfortunately, it’s cancelled, we’re sorry, get on with it’, which is shocking really.”

Shock as Queen of Denmark uses New Year’s Eve speech to announce abdication

20:04 , Stephanie Cockroft

In Denmark, Queen Margrethe II used her New Year’s Eve speech to announce that she would abdicate the throne.

The shock move means she will be succeeded by her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on 14 January - 52 years to the day since she came to the throne following the death of her father, King Frederik IX, in 1972.

In her televisied speech, she explained that her decision came after back surgery she underwent in February.

She said: “The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.”

Read the full article here

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces shock abdication in New Year’s Eve speech

Security tightened for New Year's Eve celebrations after FBI warnings

20:00 , Holly Evans

The Governor of New York has announced heightened public safety measures for New York City’s New Years Eve celebration.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement comes about two weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a Public Service Announcement warning that threats of violence against the United States are likely heightened because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The FBI specifically cited New Year’s Eve as a point of concern, as well as winter holiday celebrations.

Read the full article here

Security tightened for New Year's Eve celebrations after FBI warnings

City of Edinburgh Council leader welcomes 30th anniversary of Hogmanay

19:00 , Holly Evans

Hogamany celebrations have now sold out in Edinburgh, the event organiser has announced. Unique Assembly said all tickets had been sold for both that event and the Concert in the Gardens, which will be headlined by Britpop stars Pulp.

Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole city when I say how excited I am for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“From the incredible torchlight procession through to Pulp seeing us into 2024, and so much more, we’re really fortunate to have such excellent events on offer for our residents and visitors.”

He added: “Not only is Hogmanay an Edinburgh institution but it is also a major contributor to our city’s economy, providing jobs and commercial opportunities for our local residents and businesses.

“This is a time where we can celebrate the best of our city as one year closes and look ahead with pride and positivity to the next.

“I want to thank the organisers, our partners and, of course, council colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this event and will continue to in the coming days.

“I wish everyone in the capital a fantastic Hogmanay and a very happy new year.”

New Year’s Eve partygoers face weather chaos as 75mph winds and heavy rain to batter UK

18:00 , Stephanie Cockroft

Partygoers celebrating New Year’s Eve are likely to face heavy rain and potential snow, as the UK continues to reel in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.

As millions ring in the start of 2024, people face damp fireworks displays as rain and wind batter the coastline areas and temperatures drop to near freezing.

Read the full article here

New Year’s Eve partygoers face weather chaos as wind and heavy rain to batter UK

More pictures from Asia

17:00 , Holly Evans

More pictures have emerged of celebrations in Thailand and Japan, with Buddhist ceremonies and parades taking place to start the New Year.

Police cordon pedestrians while they cross Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve ahead of midnight (AFP via Getty Images)

Thai people and Buddhist monks chant during a prayer rite at Wat Pathum Wanaram temple in Bangkok, (EPA)

Thai women take selfie photographs to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in Bangkok (EPA)

Will the BBC be showing the London fireworks?

16:30 , Holly Evans

The short answer, yes. If you fancy watching the UK’s biggest firework display from the comfort of your own home, BBC One will be live broadcasting the show.

From 11.30pm onwards, BBC will be airing Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve from the Camden Roundhouse, before cutting to the display shortly before the countdown starts.

More than 100,000 people are expected to watch in person next to the River Thames, with millions more tuning in online or watching on the television.

Last year, 400 drones were used to create a shape of a crown in the sky in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, before transforming into the familiar image of the late monarch’s face on a huge coin.

One year on: Pictures of London’s celebrations to ring in 2023

16:00 , Holly Evans

London’s skyline lit up during last year’s celebrations (iStock/Getty)

(Getty Images)

New year timings across the world

15:35 , Holly Evans

While Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea have welcomed in the New Year, there are still plenty of countries with several hours left of 2023.

Among those next to be celebrating is China, who will mark midnight at 4pm GMT, followed by Indonesia an hour later. While the eastern parts of Russia have moved into 2024, Moscow will not ring in the New Year until 9pm GMT.

After the UK and several European countries, several countries in south America, including Brazil, will celebrate at 3am GMT, followed by the US East Coast at 5am GMT.

Last to welcome 2024 will be Baker Island in the central Pacific Ocean at 12pm GMT.

Japan and South Korea are next to welcome 2024

15:05 , Holly Evans

In the last few minutes, several other countries have begun to celebrate the start of 2024 with fireworks and parades.

Ringing in the New Year at 3pm GMT was Japan, South Korea, North Korea,Timor-Leste and Palau.

In Seoul, a bell tolling and countdown ceremony has taken place in Bosingak Pavilion while crowds have gathered at a temple in central Tokyo to watch a traditional bell-ringing ceremony.

People queue to pray at Zojoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve (AP)

Pictures: Celebrations take place across the globe

14:50 , Holly Evans

Street musicians walks as people celebrate by eating souvlaki and dancing on the streets in Thessaloniki, Greece (AFP via Getty Images)

People warm themselves near a small fire as they attend the celebrations in Sonamarg, Indian Kashmir (EPA)

Thai dancers perform ‘Khon Masked Dance’ with light and sound in Bangkok, (EPA)

50,000 revellers expected in Edinburgh as Hogmanay street party sells out

14:44 , Holly Evans

Tens of thousands of Hogmanay revellers are expected in Edinburgh to see in the New Year – with organisers of the Scottish capital’s famous street party confirming the event has now sold out.

Unique Assembly said all tickets had been sold for both that event and the Concert in the Gardens, which will be headlined by Britpop stars Pulp.

The band’s set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2024.

Thousands of torches lit Edinburgh streets on Friday to kick off Hogmanay celebrations. (PA)

Al Thomson co-director of Unique Assembly – which organises Edinburgh’s four-day Hogmanay celebrations on behalf of the city council – said: “We’re in for one hell of a party now!

“Fifty thousand people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company and one of the best fireworks displays in the world – there’s no better way to start the New Year.”

French family hoping for tickets on the Eurostar to spend New Year’s Eve with family

14:30 , Holly Evans

A French family are among those queuing at St Pancras International in the hope of getting tickets for a train home to Paris for New Year’s Eve so they can “party with friends”.

Emilio Fernandez, 22, is with his parents Catherine and Manuel Fernandez, 58 and 59, his sister Luna, 31, and four-year-old nephew Amani.

He said: “We were supposed to leave late (on Saturday) but it was cancelled in the afternoon. We were very worried because first it’s important to come back to our country to celebrate New Year’s Eve there, so we are very worried still because we are not sure that we will be able to leave.”

His mother said: “It’s very expensive to stay in London, even for a few days.”

Watch: Sydney welcomes in 2024 with New Year's fireworks display over Harbour

14:15 , Holly Evans

In pictures: Celebrations from around the world

13:55 , Holly Evans

Balinese dancers perform as they take part in a cultural parade (EPA)

A street vendor sells festive party novelties for New Year's Eve in Beirut (AFP via Getty Images)

People holding 'Happy New Year' letters cutout pose for photos during New Year's Eve celebrations in Amritsar (AFP via Getty Images)

UK weather conditions for New Year celebrations

13:35 , Holly Evans

With tens of thousands taking taking to the streets this evening, forecasters have warned that 2023 will finish on an unsettled note with low pressure bringing showery conditions for New Year/Hogmanay revellers.

Although the showers will be widespread, eastern areas of both England and Scotland will have the best prospect of avoiding the downpours. It will stay quite windy across Wales and southern England, with a yellow weather warning previously issued for severe gales.

Pictures of New Year celebrations from around the world

13:19 , Holly Evans

A woman poses for a photo in front of a creative wall in Wuhan, China (Getty Images)

People gather to observe the last sunset of the year at the Botahtaung jetty on Yangon River in Yangon (AFP via Getty Images)

People wear New Year’s costumes and take photo to wait the turn of the year in Taipei, Taiwan (AP)

Happy New Year Sydney!

13:07 , Holly Evans

It’s now 2024 in eastern parts of Australia, with Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne becoming the latest cities to welcome the new year.

Crowds had begun to gather from 3am onwards with the hopes of napping a good spot to watch the iconic firework display, with all vantage points reportedly full by 7pm.

(Independent)

First pictures of fireworks over Sydney Harbour

13:04 , Holly Evans

The start of the 12-minute firework spectacle (Independent)

Fireworks erupt over Sydney Harbour (Independent)

The clock strikes midnight in Sydney

13:00 , Holly Evans

Sydney in Australia is the latest to celebrate the new year, with their iconic firework display starting the festivities.

Crowds had gathered all day to watch the fireworks (Getty Images)

Watch Sydney's fireworks event live

12:48 , Holly Evans

In pictures: Celebrations begin in Bali

12:46 , Holly Evans

Performers participate in a cultural parade in Bali (EPA)

Balinese dancers perform as they take part in a cultural parade, during a new year's eve celebration at a main road in Denpasar, Bali (EPA)

Couple queue at St Pancras with hope of spending New Year’s with their daughters

12:28 , Holly Evans

Maes Bert and Lievens Nele, both 45, are in a large queue for tickets at London’s St Pancras International, hoping to get spaces on a train home to Brussels on Sunday so they can enjoy the New Year countdown with their two daughters after their train on Saturday was cancelled.

Ms Bert said: “Our tickets was cancelled yesterday so if you want a new ticket you have to queue here and hope you get one, and I hope we are getting home today, but it’s not sure there are tickets, so we have to wait and wait and wait, but it’s not going further, it takes a long time. “

Mr Nele said: “Yesterday we got to Dover for trying with a boat but that was not an option.”

Maes Bert, 45 and her partner Lievens Nele, 45, from Brussels, who are hoping to get home to their daughter in time for New Year (Lucas Cumiskey/PA Wire)

Ms Bert said they had been queuing for about half an hour, adding: “Yesterday you can (re-)book your tickets but all was booked for today, but now they said there are coming more places for a train, so now we hope there is a place for two persons, and otherwise it’s tomorrow, but then we are not home for the holidays. Our two children are home.”

Mr Nele said: “They (their daughters) got back on a boat yesterday, there was places for two people and we gave the places to our daughters, Antje (20) and Janne (24).”

Rishi Sunak delivers New Year’s message as he looks ahead to 2024

12:22 , Holly Evans

Rishi Sunak delivers New Year’s message as he looks ahead to 2024

Pictures: Thousands gather in South Korea to watch final sunset

12:03 , Holly Evans

Thousands gather to admire the final sunset in South Korea (AFP via Getty Images)

A general view shows the last sunset of the year in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

People take pictures as they observe the last sunset of the year on a viewing deck at Namsan tower in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch the London fireworks on TV and in-person

11:45 , Holly Evans

In London, hundreds of thousands of people will be joining the crowds with the hopes of grabbing a good spot to watch the countdown and see the sky light up with fireworks.

However, if you’d rather watch the spectacular display from the comfort of your own home, the excitement will be aired live on BBC One at midnight.

From 11.30pm onwards, BBC will be airing Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve from the Camden Roundhouse, before cutting to the display shortly before the countdown starts.

If you are in the mood however to see the show from one of London’s iconic landmarks, crowds usually tend to gather in Southwark Bridge, Greenwich Park, Parliament Hill and along the River Thames.

However, you will need a ticket if you are entering the ticketed area along the Embankment.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during last year’s New Year celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Rishi Sunak hails a ‘momentous’ 2023 in New Year’s message

11:30 , Holly Evans

Met Office issues severe weather warning as New Year’s revellers face galeforce winds

11:24 , Holly Evans

Partygoers keen to ring in the New Year look to be facing erratic weather conditions across the country, with severe winds and rain due to lash down on the UK.

The Met Office has warned that travellers may face difficulties, with hundreds of train services across the country impacted and delays expected.

This comes after a windy night across much of southern England and parts of Wales, with a tornado warning in place until 6am on Sunday as the bad weather continues in the wake of Storm Gerritt.

Read more here

Met Office issues severe weather warning as New Year’s revellers face galeforce winds

Pictures: Crowds gather in Sydney ahead of countdown

11:23 , Holly Evans

Revellers turned out in large numbers to celebrate the new year in Australia (Getty Images)

Crowds gather at Mrs Macquarie's Chair to watch the fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations (Getty Images)

Family hail New Year’s Eve miracle after getting unexpected Eurostar tickets home

11:17 , Holly Evans

A French family who feared they would not be able to get home until January 2 after Saturday’s Eurostar chaos saw their train cancelled have hailed their unexpected tickets home on Sunday as a New Year’s Eve “miracle”.

Isobel Ram, 49, her partner Amaury Ferrero, 52, and daughter Lee Ram, 20, live in Toulouse but their train home was cancelled on Saturday due to flooding in a tunnel in Kent.

Amid the chaos, they booked the first available return tickets, for January 2.

Eurostar passengers have been left disappointed after flooding caused cancellations (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Ram told the PA news agency: “We spent the night in a hotel, we came back this morning and a miracle happened and they gave us three tickets for today’s Eurostar (12.30pm train). We were worried we would be here until January 2.

“We were super happy but a bit embarrassed because there was a huge queue of people waiting behind us and we didn’t want to show we got tickets, make it too obvious, in case other people didn’t. But we said a huge thank you to the lady who did the tickets for us.”

She said her daughter is especially pleased they will be home for New Year’s Eve, adding: “She has got a huge party in Paris tonight. It’s excellent, fantastic, brilliant, a miracle.”

Sydney celebrates its 9pm family show ahead of midnight fireworks

11:13 , Holly Evans

Sydney Harbour has been lit up already by their 9pm family show, while tens of thousands have queued for hours to watch the iconic display at midnight.

New Zealand celebrates the start of 2024

11:03 , Holly Evans

New Zealand has become the next country to ring in the New Year, with a firework display taking place in front of large crowds in Auckland.

The country’s two main islands - North Island and South Island - are both in the same time zone while the Chatham Islands, which lie to the east, have a different time zone 45 minutes in advance.

Next to celebrate will be Australia in two hours time.

Fireworks over Auckland as the clock strikes midnight (Independent)

Happy New Year, Kiribati!

10:59 , Holly Evans

The small island nation of Kiribati became the first in the world to welcome 2024, with its clock hitting midnight 13 hours before the UK.

Next to celebrate will be New Zealand followed by Australia.

Happy New Year in Kiritimati!



Kiritimati island, in the Kiribati archipelago, is the official first place to celebrate the arrival of 2024 🎆



We wish you a wonderful 2024, whenever and however you are celebrating.



See you next year!https://t.co/hU27pjYJrV pic.twitter.com/5K64SZSfhK — ESA Earth Observation (@ESA_EO) December 31, 2023

Watch live: New Zealand welcomes in 2024 with New Year fireworks over Auckland

10:53 , Holly Evans

Welcome to our live coverage

10:51 , Holly Evans

Welcome to our live coverage of New Year celebrations across the world, as millions await the countdown to midnight.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.