New Year's forecast: Will weather ruin your 2024 celebration?

With no powerhouse storms or bitterly cold air in the forecast, the weather shouldn't be a factor for most New Year's celebrations across the nation this weekend, meteorologists said.

"The conditions for much of the nation are about as good as can be expected for the end of December and early January," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty said, adding, "It really is going to be two thumbs up – great for most places considering how nasty it could be this time of the year."

At the biggest party of them all, New York's Times Square, where up to 1 million folks are expected Sunday night for the annual ball drop, the temperature should be around 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with no rain or snow in the forecast.

Saturday's forecast: Soggy, snowy California

The rain and snow that began Friday in California are expected to continue on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain in the Los Angeles area is forecast to be light to moderate, with "minimal impacts expected," the weather service said.

In the Sierra Nevada, snowfall totals between 8-12 inches will be possible, with some spots picking up as much as 1-2 feet. "Plan on slippery and snow-covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions could make holiday weekend mountain travel very difficult," the weather service said.

Most of the precipitation in California should come to an end by later Saturday night.

Also in California, "extremely dangerous beach conditions" will continue on Saturday, with potentially damaging coastal flooding possible, the weather service said.

In the East, precipitation chances Saturday should remain light and be limited to the Appalachians and New England. Elsewhere, a system passing through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Saturday may bring a few light snow showers.

The New Year's Eve national weather forecast map shows that mild, calm conditions are expected across most of the country.

New Year's Eve forecast: Mostly quiet and calm

Most of the nation should see quiet weather on New Year's Eve. Temperatures are expected to be above-average in most areas, the weather service said, although temperatures will likely stay below average in the Southeast and Florida.

In addition to the calm conditions in New York City, New Year's Eve weather at some of the other top destinations to celebrate — including Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, San Antonio and Las Vegas — looks to be rain-free, AccuWeather said.

"The weather may be a little drippy at other New Year's Eve destinations, such as San Francisco and New Orleans, with showers likely to be nearby," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "Temperatures around the Big Easy and the City by the Bay will be mainly in the 50s during Sunday evening."

And any showers that linger during the day on Sunday in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, are likely to depart later Sunday evening.

New Year's Day forecast: What weather will the new year bring?

The New Year's Day forecast also looks fairly quiet. However, "some light snow is possible in parts of the Appalachians and rain is likely in parts of the South and possible in parts of Southern California," according to Weather.com.

According to AccuWeather, dry weather is likely to hold on in downtown Los Angeles, but a storm lurking just offshore could produce a touch of rain right along the coast in Southern California on Monday. Both the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl college football game in Pasadena should stay rain free.

In the East, "snow showers will tend to linger and may cause slippery conditions and low visibility around the eastern Great Lakes on New Year's Day and over the high ground in the central Appalachians," Sosnowski said.

Elsewhere on New Year's Day, an area of rain is likely to slowly expand from Louisiana to the north and east over the South and could produce pockets of slick travel and ponding on some roads, he said.

