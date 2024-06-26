Yolo County reports first mosquito case of West Nile virus in 2024. Here’s where

A sample of mosquitoes found in Dunnigan, near the Yolo County town’s community park, tested positive for West Nile virus this week, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District reported Wednesday.

This is the second detection of West Nile virus in Yolo County, following a bird that tested positive in Woodland on June 13.

“This is a clear sign that West Nile virus activity is spreading,” said Gary Goodman, the district’s manager, in a statement.

As of Wednesday, a total of 17 birds and 10 mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus in Sacramento County.

Last August, Yolo County reported its first resident death from West Nile since 2018. In Sacramento County, two people died and 54 contracted West Nile last year, a jump of nearly 1,000% in cases, The Sacramento Bee reported.

In response to West Nile virus activity, the district has been conducting localized ground treatments, according to its website, where residents can also sign up to be notified of scheduled treatments.

According to the California Department of Public Health, no human cases have been detected in California this year, but 52 mosquito samples and 19 birds have tested positive statewide. These figures are up from the 15 samples of mosquitoes that tested positive at the same point last year.

Public health officials recommend protecting from the virus, which has no specific treatment or vaccine, by using preventative measures such as limiting time outside during dawn and dusk and draining stagnant water to eliminate breeding sites.

CDPH encourages residents to report dead birds by calling the department’s hot line at 877-968-2473 (877-WNV-BIRD).