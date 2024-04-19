New York City FC hosts D.C. United following shutout win

DC United (2-2-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (2-4-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE NYCFC -102, DC United +252, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 2-0, New York City FC faces D.C. United.

NYCFC is 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. NYCFC is 1-3 in one-goal games.

United is 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Christian Benteke leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. United has scored 12.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has scored three goals for NYCFC. Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has one goal.

Benteke has scored six goals with two assists for United. Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.5 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Jovan Mijatovic (injured), Talles Magno (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

United: Garrison Isaiah Tubbs (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

