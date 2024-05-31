New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover

The New Yorker on Thursday released a new front cover illustration mocking Donald Trump barely an hour after the former president was convicted on all 34 charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The image by John Cuneo, titled “A Man Of Conviction,” shows Trump about to get handcuffed but with one tiny problem: His hands and wrists are too small for the cuffs:

The image will be the cover of the magazine next week.

Several people who’ve met Trump have commented on his unusually small hands, something the former president has long been sensitive about.

In 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) ― then one of Trump’s opponents for the Republican presidential nomination ― triggered Trump by making fun of his hands.

“And you know what they say about men with small hands?” Rubio said. “You can’t trust them.”

Trump at a debate not only defended the size of his hands, but also seemed to defend his penis size as well.

“Look at those hands. Are they small hands?” he said as he held up his hands. “He referred to my hands, ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

However, an imprint of Trump’s hands left at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York shows his hand size is well below average, at roughly the 15th percentile, according to The Washington Post.