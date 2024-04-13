'You'll never be in my league': Sharon Osbourne hits back at Amanda Holden after Simon Cowell comments

Sharon Osbourne has hit out at Amanda Holden (PA)

Sharon Osbourne has hit back at Amanda Holden amid their verbal feud, telling the Britain's Got Talent judge “you’ll never be in my league”.

The former X Factor judge responded after Holden reportedly called her "bitter and pathetic” in an escalating war of words.

The feud started when Osbourne and Walsh both appeared as guests on Celebrity Big Brother and shared their feelings about Simon Cowell.

Osbourne declared she would not work with Cowell for “all the money in the world” and said he “doesn't know how to keep friends”.

Amanda Holden arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions at The Lowry, Salford (PA Wire)

Holden, who works with Cowell on Britain's Got Talent, didn’t take kindly.

In an interview with the Mail, Holden said: "I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had.

'It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background - just stabby, stabby, stabby,"

Osbourne was a judge, off and on, on the X Factor between 2004 and 2017 - working with Cowell and Walsh in her time.

She wrote an open letter to Holden which was published on the Mail and then retweeted by her official account, tagging in @ amandaholden

"Amanda, I am responding to your interview with the Daily Mail on April 12th. I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband's employer, or so I've read. However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect."

She proceeded to double down on her achievements in showbusiness, saying that Cowell needed her to keep the show successful.

"No disrespect to Simon Cowell, but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on X Factor and I delivered for him and together all of us made a great team," she wrote.

Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, arrive for Britain's Got Talent auditions (PA)

"The truth is, you don't know me, Amanda or any of my close friends. You know nothing about my family history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I've produced and my global celebrity.

“Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to, however, I don't have the ambition or time to do so."

In a now-parodied extract, she referenced her mansion in Beverly Hills and country estate in England before stating that she would never discuss money or lifestyle.

“Our worlds are totally different,” she wrote.

“I have been blessed with an amazing lifestyle throughout my entire life. Before you were born, I was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills, and continue to do so today and continue to have my country estate in England as well.

“But there is something you should know. I never discuss money, lifestyle, or positions of power."

Sharon Osbourne to Amanda Holden. Actual quote. As Alan Partridge. pic.twitter.com/J0cxIJZB58 — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) April 13, 2024

Comedian Seann Walsh parodied the extract on Twitter, comparing the language to sharing a likeness to Alan Partridge.

Holden has not responded to the latest tweet but has this week shared glamorous pictures on her Instagram page.