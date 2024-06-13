Young Entrepreneur Who Founded Popular Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Chain 16 Handles Dead at 44

Solomon Choi "will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy,” his obituary read

Solomon Choi, an entrepreneur known for founding the self-serve frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, has died. He was 44.

In his final Instagram post in March 2023, Choi revealed that he sold the business during the pandemic in 2022.

Following news of his death, 16 Handles’ largest franchisee, Neil Hershman, shared a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of 16 Handles’ founder and former CEO Solomon Choi,” Hershman told Restaurant Business in a statement, also obtained by PEOPLE.

“He was a visionary who came to New York City in his 20s and founded this iconic frozen dessert brand. 16 Handles is where I got my personal start in franchising and I owe so much to Solomon for the opportunities, education, mentorship and friendship he provided me throughout the years.”

“Part of the mission statement for 16 Handles is to ‘create moments of happiness,’ and Solomon truly embodied this in his personal and professional life, always sporting a big smile and optimistic outlook,” Hershman’s statement continued.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all those who loved him and worked with him during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to Choi’s LinkedIn profile, he was scheduled to participate in a panel for QSR Summit’s “The Future of Digital Transformation in the Fast Casual & QSR Industry” on Tuesday, June 11.

The account lists him as the CEO of Jabba Brands and puts his place of residence as New York.

Per his obituary, Choi died on June 7. A cause of death was not listed.

Before launching 16 Handles, the Seoul, South Korea-born entrepreneur attended the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration in 2002.

Choi is survived by his wife Hannah Chang-Choi, their two children — 7-year-old Jubilee and 4-year-old Joshua – his parents and two sisters.

The couple met in 2015 and were engaged within 85 days of meeting one another.

Just six months after they met, Choi and Chang-Choi were married.

“Solomon was an outstanding example of a man driven by his purpose and faith in God and passionate about sharing the love of Christ with others. He led a Christian men’s group and was committed to supporting and challenging those around him to be the best versions of themselves,” per his obituary.

His loved ones said his “legacy will live on forever,” and made note of his “relentless optimism, his discipline & fearlessness, and his Michael Jackson dance moves.”

“He was committed to loving his wife and children to the best of his ability and will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy,” the obituary said.

Services for Choi will be held at Promise Church on Saturday, June 14, at 5 p.m.



