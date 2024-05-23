‘Young Sheldon’ Enjoys Second Life On Netflix; ‘Suits’ Still A Big Draw
Young Sheldon is now gone from CBS but he’s finding a whole new set of nerd lovers on Netflix.
According to the second edition of What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, the single-camera comedy that just said its last goodbye on broadcast TV has generated 88M views on the streamer. More than 26 million have watched the first season alone; 17.2M tuned into season 2 on Netflix. Young Sheldon dropped on the streamer in November.
The report highlights Netflix viewership from July to December 2023 and covers 99% of all viewing on the streamer.
The Big Bang Theory prequel series wrapped things up on CBS May 16 with a two-episode finale that scored 8.95M viewers. Not only was it the top broadcast of the night, it was also the most-watched episode of Young Sheldon in four years — since the Season 3 finale in April 2020. That episode managed 10.15M same-day viewers.
As we already know, Suits has enjoyed a bang-up run on Netflix. All nine seasons (season 9 was not available in the U.S. on Netflix) rounded up nearly 146M views in the second half of 2023. Season 1, which sits at No. 21, remained the most popular at around 26.9 million views, followed by season 2 (21.7M), season 3 (19.3M), season four (16.8M), season 5 (15.5M), season 6 (14.6), season 7 (13.8) and season 8 (12M).
Because of its huge success on the streamer, UCP is working on a spinoff called Suits: LA that stars Stephen Amell.
