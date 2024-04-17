Young Sheldon stars tease "full circle" finale

CBS - Getty Images

Young Sheldon's stars have teased the show's impending finale, suggesting things will come "full circle".

The Big Bang Theory spin-off is currently in the middle of its seventh and final season, with its final episode set to air on May 16.

Addressing the big send-off, Iain Armitage, who stars as Sheldon, told People: "It very much comes full circle, and I think we are trying to do our best to satisfy both fans of our show and Big Bang, and it's been so much fun to film."

Fellow star Zoe Perry (Mary) went on to tease "fun little" references to previous episodes alongside Easter eggs.

"I think what you could always expect from the show is obviously the levity, the humor, but also a lot of heart," she said. "So I think people will be really moved by the ending of this. It's a big chapter closed."

Perry further reflected on the show coming to an end amid the conclusion of filming this week, admitting it is "very bittersweet".

"It's not an easy thing to know that something that's been so wonderful for us is coming to an end," she added.

"But I think I can speak for everyone that we're all just really grateful that we've gotten to tell this story, tell it for as long as we have, get to experience the audience reactions and how wonderful they've been. I think we're just so appreciative. Truly."

While Young Sheldon may be ending, a spin-off focusing on Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and bride-to-be Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) has been confirmed, with a full series order lined up for the 2024-25 TV season.

