Yukon Coroner's Office investigating death tied to Haines Junction plane crash

HAINES JUNCTION, Y.T. — The Yukon Coroner's Office says it's investigating a death associated with a small plane crash at the Haines Junction airport.

In an email to The Canadian Press, the coroner's office says the crash happened Monday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board says investigators have been sent to the crash site, located 155 kilometres west of the territorial capital of Whitehorse.

The TSB says the crash involved a Cessna U206G aircraft which was being operated by Rocking Star Adventures Ltd.

According to the company's website, Rocking Star Adventures offers charter services from Haines Junction and provides aerial sightseeing tours over the icefields of Kluane National Park.

It's not known at this time how many people were aboard the plane, nor if anyone else was injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

