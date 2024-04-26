Yvette Nicole Brown Hopes Her Engagement at 52 Is 'a Testimony' for Other Women: 'Still Possible' (Exclusive)

"I waited until I found the guy my heart loves," the 'Community' alum says in a new interview on 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone'

Yvette Nicole Brown and her fiancé Anthony Davis want couple to know it's never too late to find love.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared with PEOPLE, the Community actress, 52, and her soon-to-be husband discussed their upcoming nuptials on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone.

“To be my age, to be single as long as I was single and to have waited — you know, I didn’t just grab a guy, I waited until I found the guy my heart loves, that’s a testimony and that’s also aspirational and inspirational to women that are in my position,” Brown tells Stone, 48.

She says that she hopes other women don’t feel pressured to settle into situations they aren’t fully happy with just because of their age.

“I would love for a 40-something or a 50-something woman to see this story and go, ‘Okay, it’s right for me to wait for the right one, or to not just marry whoever asks me first if I don’t feel it.' It is still possible,” Brown continues.

Paul Morigi/Getty Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown, November 2023

Although the Act Your Age talent is happy to serve as a beacon of hope, she also wants to keep some aspects of her love life private.

“So now I’m trying to thread the needle about how much do I share to encourage people without giving away what is special and important to me?” Brown says in the clip.

Earlier in their interview, Davis states that his relationship with Brown “happened organically.”

“In life sometimes things happen and you think, ‘Okay, I’m done with dating. I’m not gonna deal with this anymore,’ and then in comes somebody who’s pumping your heart, helping you breathe and you don’t even realize it,” the actor says.

He says their relationship “manifested itself over just friendship.”

Brown announced her engagement to Davis during a December guest co-hosting appearance on The View.

"We've known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago," Brown said at the time. "He's an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years."

Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis

It wasn’t until after Brown's mother died in 2021 that he reached out again. "Then he found me," she continued, quickly clarifying, "after he divorced."

In the couple’s sit down with Stone, Davis states that “friendship was the key” to their foundation.

As for their wedding plans, as long as Davis and Brown walk down the aisle together, their day will be perfect.

“I’m of a certain age, and had stopped dreaming of weddings and you know, I’m not one of those girls who has a vision board of, ‘This is my dress.’ I did that in my 20s, it didn’t happen. I was done. It’s been 30 years since I dreamed about a wedding or where I was gonna hold it or whatever, so I’m clueless,” Brown explains.

Davis confesses that he’ll marry her whether it be “at the Justice of the Peace” or a “vinyard,” his only catch being “it has to be you.”

