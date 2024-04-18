All of Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Premiere Looks: Viral Loewe Heels, Custom Tennis Ball Dress and More

Thanks to Zendaya’s longtime collaborator, image architect Law Roach, the young actress has raised her style profile — and the “Challengers” press tour is no exception.

See all of Zendaya’s tennis-inspired looks, including those viral Loewe heels, her vintage designer duds and more before “Challengers” hits theaters on April 26.

More from WWD

Sydney Premiere

Zendaya at the Sydney premiere of “Challengers” on March 26.

Zendaya sparkled in a custom rhinestoned Loewe gown featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and a gradient tennis player print. The actress accessorized with matching pumps and diamond Bulgari jewels.

Paris Photo Session

Zendaya during a photo session for “Challengers” in Paris on April 6.

Zendaya’s Louis Vuitton coat channeled the mod stylings of the 1960s. Marc Jacobs, the French label’s former creative director, debuted several checkered looks as part of Vuitton’s spring 2013 collection. Zendaya’s accessories included Bulgari jewelry, white stilettos and a bow hairband.

Paris Photo Call

Zendaya at the “Challengers” Paris photo call on April 6.

Zendaya’s second Jacobs for Vuitton look consisted of a yellow-green taffeta button-up and trousers from the fashion house’s spring 1999 collection, which she styled with silver metallic platforms and a top handle purse featuring Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram.

Paris Premiere

Zendaya at the “Challengers” Paris premiere on April 6.

Louis Vuitton’s current creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, designed this three-piece for Zendaya at the Paris premiere of “Challengers.” Her look consisted of a leather corset top, flowing silk skirt and a statement belt. The actress also added on diamond earrings, rings and a necklace by Bulgari.

Rome Photo Call

Zendaya at a photo call for “Challengers” on April 8 in Rome.

Zendaya’s next custom Loewe look was a crystallized minidress featuring a pleated skirt, but it was her tennis ball-impaled heels that stole the show. Bulgari jewelry, including silver bangles and rings, completed her ensemble.

Story continues

Rome Premiere

Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 8 in Rome.

Zendaya put a sultry spin on suiting in a Calvin Klein blazer and slit maxiskirt while attending the Rome premiere of “Challengers.” Her monochromatic ensemble was styled with several pieces of Bulgari jewelry, including the brand’s slim Serpenti Viper necklace, made of 18-karat white gold and set with pavé diamonds.

London Premiere

Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 10 in London.

Roach also tapped Thom Browne to create a custom ensemble for the “Challengers” press tour. His design, a high-neck sequined gown featuring a button-up bodice and pleated mesh skirt, was lined with the label’s trademark red, white and navy stripes.

London Photo Call

Zendaya at a “Challengers” photo call on April 11 in London.

Zendaya pulled her second London look from Vivienne Westwood’s vintage archive. The “Euphoria” star opted for a striped waistcoat and micromini skirt featuring a feathered bustle. Her prep-meets-punk uniform came from Westwood’s spring 1994 collection.

Monaco Photo Call

Zendaya during a “Challengers” photo call at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 13 in Monaco.

While in Monaco, Zendaya sported a cream cable knit sweater and slit maxiskirt from Brunello Cucinelli’s fall 2024 collection.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

US actress Zendaya poses during a photo session for the "Challengers" movie ahead of its Premiere, at the Maison de L'Amerique Latine in Paris on April 6, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 06: Zendaya attends the "Challengers" Paris Photocall at Hotel Crillon on April 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

View Gallery

Milan Premiere

Zendaya at a photo call for “Challengers” on April 14 in Milan.

At the Milan premiere of “Challengers,” Zendaya channeled supermodel Cindy Crawford, who originally donned this high-neck white minidress on the runway during Ralph Lauren’s spring 1992 collection.

Los Angeles Premiere

Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere of “Challengers” on April 16.

Zendaya brought a bit of drama to the red carpet in a pink Vera Wang ballgown with black accents, including a lingerie-inspired bustier with an attached garter belt.

Los Angeles Premiere After Party

Zendaya at an after party following the Los Angeles premiere of “Challengers” on April 16.

Zendaya’s plunging neon green gown was custom-made by Celia Kritharioti. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the bright frock came adorned with a tennis ball at the midsection.

zendaya challengers movie premiere tennis dresses

Launch Gallery: All of Zendaya's 'Challengers' Premiere Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]

Best of WWD