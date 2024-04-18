All of Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Premiere Looks: Viral Loewe Heels, Custom Tennis Ball Dress and More
Thanks to Zendaya’s longtime collaborator, image architect Law Roach, the young actress has raised her style profile — and the “Challengers” press tour is no exception.
See all of Zendaya’s tennis-inspired looks, including those viral Loewe heels, her vintage designer duds and more before “Challengers” hits theaters on April 26.
Sydney Premiere
Zendaya sparkled in a custom rhinestoned Loewe gown featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and a gradient tennis player print. The actress accessorized with matching pumps and diamond Bulgari jewels.
Paris Photo Session
Zendaya’s Louis Vuitton coat channeled the mod stylings of the 1960s. Marc Jacobs, the French label’s former creative director, debuted several checkered looks as part of Vuitton’s spring 2013 collection. Zendaya’s accessories included Bulgari jewelry, white stilettos and a bow hairband.
Paris Photo Call
Zendaya’s second Jacobs for Vuitton look consisted of a yellow-green taffeta button-up and trousers from the fashion house’s spring 1999 collection, which she styled with silver metallic platforms and a top handle purse featuring Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram.
Paris Premiere
Louis Vuitton’s current creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, designed this three-piece for Zendaya at the Paris premiere of “Challengers.” Her look consisted of a leather corset top, flowing silk skirt and a statement belt. The actress also added on diamond earrings, rings and a necklace by Bulgari.
Rome Photo Call
Zendaya’s next custom Loewe look was a crystallized minidress featuring a pleated skirt, but it was her tennis ball-impaled heels that stole the show. Bulgari jewelry, including silver bangles and rings, completed her ensemble.
Rome Premiere
Zendaya put a sultry spin on suiting in a Calvin Klein blazer and slit maxiskirt while attending the Rome premiere of “Challengers.” Her monochromatic ensemble was styled with several pieces of Bulgari jewelry, including the brand’s slim Serpenti Viper necklace, made of 18-karat white gold and set with pavé diamonds.
London Premiere
Roach also tapped Thom Browne to create a custom ensemble for the “Challengers” press tour. His design, a high-neck sequined gown featuring a button-up bodice and pleated mesh skirt, was lined with the label’s trademark red, white and navy stripes.
London Photo Call
Zendaya pulled her second London look from Vivienne Westwood’s vintage archive. The “Euphoria” star opted for a striped waistcoat and micromini skirt featuring a feathered bustle. Her prep-meets-punk uniform came from Westwood’s spring 1994 collection.
Monaco Photo Call
While in Monaco, Zendaya sported a cream cable knit sweater and slit maxiskirt from Brunello Cucinelli’s fall 2024 collection.
Milan Premiere
At the Milan premiere of “Challengers,” Zendaya channeled supermodel Cindy Crawford, who originally donned this high-neck white minidress on the runway during Ralph Lauren’s spring 1992 collection.
Los Angeles Premiere
Zendaya brought a bit of drama to the red carpet in a pink Vera Wang ballgown with black accents, including a lingerie-inspired bustier with an attached garter belt.
Los Angeles Premiere After Party
Zendaya’s plunging neon green gown was custom-made by Celia Kritharioti. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the bright frock came adorned with a tennis ball at the midsection.
