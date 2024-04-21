Zendaya Wears Pink Tennis Top and Skirt With Extreme Torso Cutouts

On Saturday, Zendaya made a stunning appearance for the Challengers photo call at Amazon MGM Studios in Los Angeles. The star was wearing a custom Jacquemus two-piece in pale pink. It was composed of a buttoned up polo shirt cropped just beneath her bust that connected to a full A-line skirt. A string bow tied at the waist to form circular cutouts across her toned torso.

Eric Charbonneau - Getty Images

The ensemble had a vintage feel despite the modern twist, emphasized by her teased hairstyle, which was dressed with a pink bow headband. She was wearing pink pointed toe heels with string bows in the same color. For jewelry, Zendaya wore a few silver rings. Her makeup was a natural palette with heavier blush and a dark pink lip.

Eric Charbonneau - Getty Images

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a star tennis player who has her career derailed after an injury. The movie follows her from her youth into married life and focuses on her changing relationships with Art and Patrick, played respectively by Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Guadagnino told Variety about Zendaya last October, “She’s wonderful. I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don't use any of her double. She’s so good...all three leads spent like three months working very hard—technically, athletically.”

The film features intimate scenes, but apparently nothing explicit. The star told People, “I’ve been asked a lot about sex scenes, like, ‘What was it like shooting the sex scenes?’ from people who have seen the movie, and I’m like, ‘What sex scenes?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my God, technically not really.’”

She added, “We keep saying tennis is the sex in the movie, and I think tennis holds a metaphor for a lot of things: desires, passion, pain, anger, frustration. I think they all use tennis as this way of communicating with each other when they just don’t have the words.”

