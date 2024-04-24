Zendaya Welcomes Spring in a Retro Floral and Tulle Dress

Zendaya is keeping fans happy with her Challengers press tour, which, in typical Zendaya fashion, wound up becoming an all-out fashion tour. Ahead of Challengers’ official release on Friday, the actress continued her tennis-inspired red carpet looks with two more preppy outfits on April 23.

For her appearance on Good Morning America, the actress wore a yellow and green floral dress from Erdem’s FW24 collection, featuring hand-painted green brush strokes. The dress was altered to give it a retro, 1950s flare, with some tulle added for extra volume. She kept it simple, stepping into a pair of pristine white stiletto Louboutin pumps. She added a little sparkle with some Bulgari jewels. Her recently-dyed locks were parted on the side with glamorous, old Hollywood waves.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

That wasn’t Zendaya’s only look of the day. When she stepped out of the Good Morning America studio, she was dressed in an entirely new ensemble. She changed into a vintage Mugler neon-green, tennis ball-colored set, which consisted of a knee-length pencil skirt and a fitted, plunging blazer. (Law Roach shared that the look was sourced from Arsenic and Old Lace Vintage.) She swapped out the white heels for a green pair to match.

Gotham - Getty Images

During her time on Good Morning America, Zendaya spoke a bit about her role, and what it meant to her for tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams to watch the film.

“What I knew of tennis before going into this film was really them; that was really my only understanding of the sport mostly growing up and seeing their influence in my life and in the world, really,” she shared. “I guess I just, like you said, I have inspiration from them in my life. You know, all that they’ve accomplished and continue to do. But it was an honor to have them, not just see the movie, which was terrifying by the way, ’cause we were talking about, like, it’s hard to fake it, right? Like, tennis is an incredibly difficult sport, and I was so nervous for them to see it because, I mean, hello, like, you know what I mean? So, I’m fingers crossed it wasn’t too bad for them to watch our tennis skills.”

You Might Also Like